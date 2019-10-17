ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skin Care Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Simple Steps

Skin Care: Festive season is around the corner. Is your skin ready for the festivals? You definitely want to look perfect at each festival. To get naturally glowing skin you need to follow some simple steps. Here are some tips to ensure a glowing, healthy and flawless skin this festive season.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:13 IST
3-Min Read
Skin Care: Prepare natural face packs to keep your skin glowing this festive season

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eat healthy to keep your skin healthy this festive season
  2. Keep your skin hydrated and nourished
  3. Drink plenty of water to promote a natural glow

The festive season is almost here and everyone tries their best to look perfect on every occasion. You might be looking for the best outfit and accessories for this festive season to look perfect. But is your skin ready for this festive season? You definitely want a natural glow on your face during festivals. The preparation can be hectic which can make your skin look dull. A natural glow can make you look perfect. You need to start your skincare routine few days before. If you are also looking for some natural ways to make your glow this festive season then you are the right place. Here are methods which you can include in your skin care routine for glowing skin.

Skin Care Tips: Get a glowing skin this festive season


1. Keep your skin nourished and hydrated

A few days before the festivals start taking care of your skin. Proper nourishment and hydration result in better skin health. It will promote a natural glow on your face. You can start applying natural fruit face packs which you can prepare at home. Add cucumber juice or rose water to your skincare routine. These methods will provide nourishment to your skin.

Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

2. Use your aloe vera plant

Aloe vera is loaded with skin benefits. It can help you fight multiple skin problems. Aloe vera is loaded with medicinal properties and reduces acne, black spots, and many other skin problems. It is a one-stop solution to almost every skin problem. You can keep a small aloe vera plant at your home and use it for the endless benefits it offers. Apply fresh aloe vera gel on your face a few days before. Apply it regularly to make your skin glow.

2g3r0jug

Skin Care: Aloe vera can help you fight multiple skin problems
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Drink plenty of water

Drinking adequate water is the best way to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. It helps you remove toxins and make your skin glow. You must drink plenty of water throughout the day so that it helps you purify your skin. It will also provide hydration to your skin.

Also read: Orange Peel For Glowing Skin: Make Your Own Face Mask With Orange Peels For A Natural Glow

4. Apply homemade face packs

You can prevent your skin from harmful chemicals by applying natural face packs. Face packs will help you fight skin problems and improve your complexion. Use can combine some natural ingredients like besan, rose water, turmeric, aloe vera gel, honey and milk. These packs will make your skin glow.

Also read: Skin Care: Say Goodbye To Skin Problems With Cucumber; These Are The Simplest Methods To Use

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases