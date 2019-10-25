ASK OUR EXPERTS

Diwali 2019: Want Flawless Hair This Festive Season? Follow These Simple Hair Care Tips This Diwali

Diwali 2019: You might be too busy to pamper your hair for the festive season. But do not worry you can still look perfect this Diwali. Here are some tips for you to manage your hair this Diwali. Follow these tips and look perfect.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:18 IST
3-Min Read
Diwali 2019: Oiling will help you nourish your hair before and after Diwali celebration

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not wash your hair on daily basis
  2. Use dry shampoo whenever necessary
  3. Do not comb wet hair to prevent hair fall

Diwali 2019 is finally here and you might be ready to look perfect this festive season. Haircare tips for Diwali might be something you really want to know. Flawless hair this Diwali will enhance your overall look and help you look perfect in every outfit. A good hair day simply makes your day. This Diwali do not let your hair spoil your look. Prepare your hair for the festivals with some simple methods. In between the busy schedule and all the preparations for the festivals you might not be able to give the right time to your hair. Here are some last-minute to-dos which will help you take care of your hair and help you look perfect this Diwali.

Diwali hair care tips


1. Oil your hair in advance

Oiling is extremely necessary for your hair. It provides the require nourishment to your hair and help you fight multiple hair issues. It will help you maintain strong hair and help you avoid unnecessary hair fall. Oil your hair just before that festival. Keep the oil for a good time period and later wash it the next day.

5pv47iag

Hair Care for Diwali: Apply oils before washing your hair to keep them nourished this Diwali
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Hair Care: 5 Natural Ways To Restore Hair Health
 

2. Keep dry shampoo handy

Dry shampoo can help you fight many hair problems instantly. In between the busy schedule, you won't get time to wash your hair time to time. It can become difficult for you to keep your hair clean. You can use dry shampoo to fight greasy hair and will give you the required bounce to your hair. You can make your hair look good in just a few moments with dry shampoo.

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

3. Do not wash your hair daily

During the festivals, you won't get enough time to treat and pamper your hair. Therefore, avoid washing your hair daily. Washing your hair daily will also kill the natural moisture of your hair. Shampooing your hair twice or thrice a day is enough. Do not choose washing your daily. Also, never skip conditioner after washing your hair.

8pd0rqk

Use dry shampoo whenever necessary to keep your scalp clean
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Post-Diwali care

The hustle and bustle may not give you the time to pamper your hair but post-Diwali you need to give proper nourishment to your hair. Give your hair a good hair spa. Apply oils to give the necessary nourishment. Take good care of your hair post-Diwali.

Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

