From Jalebis To Green Tea: How A Nutritionist Celebrates Festive Season
Ahead of Diwali 2024, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a video answering 20 questions on how she enjoys the festive season.
Diwali, the festival of love, light, and sweetness, is a time for celebration filled with joy and delicious treats. While this festive season encourages indulgence, it can also pose challenges for those trying to maintain healthy habits. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra offers a practical approach to enjoying Diwali without compromising on health. In her recent Instagram video, she answers 20 questions, sharing tips on how to celebrate while staying fit. Let's dive into her insights on balancing festive enjoyment with wellness.
Lovneet Batra kicks off her video by addressing a fundamental question: “How many days is Diwali celebrated for?” She confirms that the festival spans five days. As she navigates through various questions, she shares her personal preferences, choosing a bustling Diwali market over a candle-making workshop and opting for diyas instead of rangoli. She expresses her love for hosting parties rather than attending them, enjoys playing karaoke over cards, and favours the charm of fairy lights over the noise of fireworks. In a nod to sustainable gifting, she suggests plants as the perfect gift idea for the season.
When asked about her favourite activities, Lovneet confidently states, “Cook a meal,” stressing on her passion for preparing delicious and healthy dishes.
Lovneet Batra also mentions that dates are a sugar substitute for making homemade mithai. Then, she chose chia seeds over flax seeds and vegetable juices over smoothies. She shares that she never had matcha, so she opts for green tea. She also adds, “If I'll have to pick, then I will pick Jalebi. Small jalebis.” Answering, “Favourite sweet during the festival,” she says, “If it's sweets, homemade kheer.”
She also reveals that she would rather work out than to skip it due to the festive season. However, she mentions, “I don't do calorie maths, I focus on quality ingredients.” Finally, she gives a tip to reduce bloating this season, and shares, “Sip on more fluids,” which is indeed reasonably necessary.
