These Dietary Changes Can Help You Keep Kidney Diseases At Bay
Kidney disease can lead to complete loss of kidney function. Dietary changes can improve your kidney health. You need to add a few foods and remove a few. Here are some dietary changes you should follow to maintain your kidney health for a lifetime.
Sodium intake should be controlled to keep kidneys healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kidneys help in removing toxins from the body
- A healthy diet can help you maintain your kidney health
- You should never ignore any kind of kidney disease
The kidneys filter the blood and remove the waste from the body. Kidneys also manage the fluid balance of the body. It has million tiny filters which continuously work for purification. Poor kidney health can make it difficult for your body to function properly. It can create an imbalance in the composition of body fluids. Some habits and foods can slow down your kidney function. If left untreated it can even lead to complete loss of kidney function. Chronic kidney disease describes the gradual loss of kidney function. You can make some simple changes which can result in better kidney health. Your diet can influence your kidney health. Choosing the right foods is one way to ensure better kidney health. You just need to add make a few dietary changes to prevent kidney diseases.
Ways to prevent kidney diseases
1. Skip the soda
Sodas or carbonated drinks can harm your health in various ways. Carbonated drinks are loaded with sugar. They may provide you instant energy but can harm your health for the long run. Sodas are bad for your kidneys as well. You can choose healthier alternates like a freshly squeezed lemon in a glass of water. You can also choose coconut water or simply just water. So, next time when you sip soda imagine its effect on your overall health. Shakes and smoothies can also be your choice.
2. Monitor your salt intake
Excess sodium intake is the main cause of kidney problems. A kidney patient is advised to reduce salt intake immediately. If you want your kidneys to function properly for a lifetime you need to consume salt in moderation. Keep the salt shaker off the table. It will ensure a better fluid balance inside your body.
Also read: These 11 Foods Will Keep Your Kidneys Safe And Healthy: Include Them In Your Diet
3. Avoid processed foods
Processed foods are not good for your health in any way. If you are skipping your home-cooked foods and depending on processed foods then you are putting your health at multiple health risks. Processed foods are loaded with bad fat and salt as well. Too much consumption of processed foods is bad for your heart health, digestive health and kidney health.
4. Increase your fluid intake
Your fluid intake will also determine your kidney health. Water helps in flushing toxins out of your body. More fluid intake means reduced risk of kidney diseases. From juice to coconut water you can choose any fluid for better functioning of kidneys. You should also keep a water bottle handy all the time. Drink more water and keep the various function of your body intact.
Also read: 5 Dietary Habits That Can Prevent Kidney Stones Forever
5. Add more fruits and vegetables
Fruits and vegetables are advised to everyone as they are the healthiest foods you can add to your diet. Fruits and vegetables are loaded with nutrients. When it comes to kidney health you can choose something which is naturally low in sodium or has no sodium. Some fruits and vegetables good for kidney health may include cauliflower, blueberries, grapes, garlic, cabbage, bell peppers, onions, radish, cranberries and pineapple.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.