Kidney Detox: Cleanse Your Kidneys Naturally With These Home Remedies
Kidney detox can help you deal with a kidney infection and other kidney issues. Read here to know some home remedies to detox your kidney naturally.
Kidneys help in flushing out the waste material and toxins from the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kidney helps in filtration of the blood
- Kidney diseases should not be ignored
- Simple home remedies can help you keep your kidneys healthy
Kidney allows the human body to function properly. It helps in flushing out the toxins and waste material from the body. To ensure the proper functioning of the kidney, drinking an optimum amount of water is the key. There are various factors which can expose the kidneys to toxins. This exposure can result in poor kidney function or kidney infection. If left untreated, this condition can further lead to complete loss of kidney function. Kidney detox can help you maintain the proper functioning of the kidneys. Some simple home remedies can help you cleanse your kidneys and keep it free from toxins. Here are few home remedies which you can try to keep your kidneys function intact.
Home remedies for kidney cleansing
1. Teas
Some people are addicted to their cup of tea whereas others use it as a medicine to treat headache. Teas are helpful in cleansing kidneys as well. You can enjoy the goodness of a cup of tea and improve your kidney health at the same time. Some of the teas which can help you in kidney detox may include stinging nettle tea, dandelion tea or burdock root tea. You can add these teas to your daily routine for kidney cleansing but do not over consume.
2. Cherries and cranberries
Everyone loves the taste of cherries and cranberries. You can add them to your diet through various ways. Daily consumption of cherries and cranberries up to two weeks will reduce the symptoms of UTI. You can eat them in any form dry or fresh. Make a smoothie, add them to your salad or simply eat them like that only. Cherries and cranberries will also provide you ample amount of antioxidants which will keep several diseases away.
3. Juices
Juices are loaded with health benefits of consumed fresh without added sugar or salt. Juices can help you maintain your kidney health as well and can result in kidney cleansing. You can choose juices of lemon, orange or melon which contain citric acid. These juices will prevent the development of kidney stones. You can add a cup of these juices to your daily diet without a second thought.
4. Spinach
Green leafy vegetables are loaded with multiple health benefits. It is strictly advised to add green leafy vegetables to your diet to receive all the necessary nutrients. Spinach contains antioxidants and essential vitamins which help in detoxifying the kidneys. If you are consuming spinach for better kidney health then make sure that you eat spinach in moderation. Too much spinach can increase the risk of developing kidney stones.
As mentioned above drink enough water to keep your kidneys healthy for long run. The more water you drink the better your kidneys will function.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
