Diet Tips For Strong Immunity: Vitamins And Minerals You Need For A Healthy Immune System

Well, who does not want to have a healthy immune system? But are you aware that your diet plays an important role in keeping it in top shape to protect you from toxins and infection. The immune system is a network of specialised cells and biological responses integrated into the entire body, from digestion in your gut to your brain and everywhere in between. A truly healthy immune system depends on a balanced healthy diet over time, so if your diet does not provide adequate levels of the following vitamins and minerals essential for immune system it may not be operating at its best.
Pointing down some critical nutrients for optimal immune:
1. Vitamin C - Vitamin C gets a lot of air time around immunity-and for good reason. This vital vitamin may help fight colds, ramps up antioxidant activity in the body, and aids in the absorption of other nutrients, like iron. Vitamin C foods are a standout and the sources as follow:
- Spinach
- Kale
- Bell Peppers
- Oranges
- Papaya
2. Vitamin D - Known as sunshine vitamin helps to build and maintain strong bones by helping the body absorb calcium and is one of the most important and powerful nutrient supporting immune System. Food sources are limited yet once can get the desired from
- Mushrooms
- Salmon/Tuna
- Egg Yolk
- Fortified Milk and Juice
3. Vitamin E - Like Vitamin C, Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant protecting cells from the damaging effects of free radicals. It also fights off invading bacteria and viruses. To get Vitamin E, think high-fat plant
- Almonds
- Peanuts
- Sunflower seeds
- Oils such as Sunflower, Safflower etc
- Hazelnuts
4. Vitamin A - While Vitamin A plays a role in vision and tissue growth, it also has an essential role in the immune system. Specifically, Vitamin A referred to as the 'anti-infection' regulates the immune system to help fight off infections. Known as beta-carotene is found in
- Carrots
- Sweet potato
- Green leafy vegetables
- Cantaloupe
- Pumpkin
5. Zinc - Zinc is crucial for the development and functioning of immune cells. It helps support brain function, maintain healthy hormone levels, synthesize DNA and proteins, and boost the immune system. Food rich in Selenium are:
- Meat
- Chickpeas
- Nuts & Seeds
- Whole Grains
- Yogurt
6. Iron - Iron helps to carry oxygen to cells and plays an important role in many immune system processes. Iron is present in:
- Chicken
- Beans
- Dark green leafy vegetables
- Dried fruits (Raisins and apricots)
- Peas
7. Selenium - Selenium has a powerful role in it regulating excessive immune responses and chronic inflammation. Look for Selenium in:
- Brazil nuts
- Seafood
- Grains
- Eggs
- Fish
By and large, taking in a well-balanced diet, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep and reducing stress in your life all help support your immune system.
(Nmami Agarwal is a nutritionist at Nmami Life)
