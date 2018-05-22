Crohn's Disease: These Are By Far The Best Home Remedies For Crohn's Disease
Crohn's disease home remedies: Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease which causes inflammation in the digestive tract and can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, weight loss and malnutrition.
Crohn's disease causes inflammation in the digestive tract
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acupuncture can help in reducing pain in Crohn's disease
- Consuming probiotics and prebiotics help in dealing with Cohn's disease
- Fish oil helps in reducing symptoms of Crohn's disease
Following are a few natural home remedies for Crohn's disease:
1. Acupuncture
The ancient practice of acupuncture, which uses thin needles into specific points in the body, can help in easing symptoms of Crohn's disease. Acupuncture is believes to stimulate brain for releasing endorphins in the body. Endorphins are hormones that help in reducing pain. Release of endorphins helps in strengthening of the immune system and improves body's ability to fight infections.
2. Herbal treatments
Some plant-based or herbal treatments can help in easing symptoms of Crohn's disease. Herbs like peppermint along with aloe vera juice, chamomile and slippery elm bark. However, these herbs and plant-based treatments should be used only under the supervision of an expert.
3. Probiotics
Good bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract help in aiding digestion and protects against the bad bacteria. Taking antibiotics may reduce enough supply of good bacteria in the body. Consuming probiotics in this case can be very helpful as they are living microorganisms which behave like good bacteria in the gut. Probiotics can be helpful in treating Crohn's disease as far as the location and stage of the condition is not too severe. Yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi and kombucha are some instances of good instances of probiotics. But do consult your doctor before taking up probiotics in case of Crohn's disease.
4. Biofeedbacks
Biofeedbacks are a kind of ofrelaxation therapy which involves the use of machinery to see how your body responds to pain. It helps in controlling responses to blood flow, perspiration level, body temperature and brain waves. The therapy helps patients suffering from Crohn's disease manage the muscle contractions and pain involved in it.
5. Fish oil
Fish oil is great for managing cholesterol levels in the body. But it is also great for people suffering from Crohn's disease. Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil have anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing symptoms of Crohn's disease. But make sure that you consume fish oil is moderate quantities only.
6. Prebiotics
When it comes to Crohn's disease, even prebiotics can be of great help. Adding prebiotics in your diet can help in improving functioning of normal intestinal bacteria. Consuming prebiotics along with probiotics can make probiotics more effective. Food sources of prebiotics include honey, artichoke, bananas, whole grains, garlic and onions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.