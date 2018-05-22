ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Crohn's Disease: These Are By Far The Best Home Remedies For Crohn's Disease

Crohn's Disease: These Are By Far The Best Home Remedies For Crohn's Disease

Crohn's disease home remedies: Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease which causes inflammation in the digestive tract and can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, weight loss and malnutrition.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 22, 2018 02:21 IST
3-Min Read
Crohn

Crohn's disease causes inflammation in the digestive tract

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Acupuncture can help in reducing pain in Crohn's disease
  2. Consuming probiotics and prebiotics help in dealing with Cohn's disease
  3. Fish oil helps in reducing symptoms of Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease which causes inflammation in the digestive tract and can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, weight loss and malnutrition. Inflammation in the digestive tract can be in different areas for patients of Crohn's disease. In this article, we present you some natural treatments or home remedies for Crohn's disease. These home remedies can also be called alternative, integrative of complementary medicine for Crohn's disease. Alternative medicine refers to the non-traditional and non-medicinal approach to treat Crohn's disease instead of conventional medicine.
 

Following are a few natural home remedies for Crohn's disease:

1. Acupuncture

The ancient practice of acupuncture, which uses thin needles into specific points in the body, can help in easing symptoms of Crohn's disease. Acupuncture is believes to stimulate brain for releasing endorphins in the body. Endorphins are hormones that help in reducing pain. Release of endorphins helps in strengthening of the immune system and improves body's ability to fight infections.
 

acupuncture

Acupuncture can help in reducing pain caused in Crohn's disease
Photo Credit: iStock



Also read: All You Need To Know About Crohn's Disease

2. Herbal treatments

Some plant-based or herbal treatments can help in easing symptoms of Crohn's disease. Herbs like peppermint along with aloe vera juice, chamomile and slippery elm bark. However, these herbs and plant-based treatments should be used only under the supervision of an expert.
 

chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is a herbal treatment for Crohn's disease
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Probiotics

Good bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract help in aiding digestion and protects against the bad bacteria. Taking antibiotics may reduce enough supply of good bacteria in the body. Consuming probiotics in this case can be very helpful as they are living microorganisms which behave like good bacteria in the gut. Probiotics can be helpful in treating Crohn's disease as far as the location and stage of the condition is not too severe. Yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi and kombucha are some instances of good instances of probiotics. But do consult your doctor before taking up probiotics in case of Crohn's disease.
 

probiotics

Probiotics can help in dealing with Crohn's disease
Photo Credit: iStock



Also read: Can Artificial Sweeteners Cause Crohn's Disease? Here's All You Need To Know About Artificial Sweeteners

4. Biofeedbacks

Biofeedbacks are a kind of ofrelaxation therapy which involves the use of machinery to see how your body responds to pain. It helps in controlling responses to blood flow, perspiration level, body temperature and brain waves. The therapy helps patients suffering from Crohn's disease manage the muscle contractions and pain involved in it.

5. Fish oil

Fish oil is great for managing cholesterol levels in the body. But it is also great for people suffering from Crohn's disease. Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil have anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing symptoms of Crohn's disease. But make sure that you consume fish oil is moderate quantities only.
 

fish oil

Fish oil is good for Crohn's disease
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

Indigestion Home Remedies: These Are By Far The Best Home Remedies For Indigestion

Home remedies for indigestion: Eating small and frequent meals, exercising regularly, doing breathing exercises and reducing stress are some natural remedies for indigestion.

Skin Burns: Top 10 Home Remedies

You might be trying several home remedies for skin burns. But how many of them were actually effective? Know the best ways of dealing with skin burns here...


Also read: Indigestion Home Remedies: These Are By Far The Best Home Remedies For Indigestion

6. Prebiotics

When it comes to Crohn's disease, even prebiotics can be of great help. Adding prebiotics in your diet can help in improving functioning of normal intestinal bacteria. Consuming prebiotics along with probiotics can make probiotics more effective. Food sources of prebiotics include honey, artichoke, bananas, whole grains, garlic and onions.
 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



COMMENT

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Crohn
Crohn's Disease: These Are By Far The Best Home Remedies For Crohn's Disease

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Here's How The Gymnema Plant Could Curb Sugar Cravings

Here Are Top Five Myths About Spring Allergies You Must Know

Cancer Treament: Why Sometimes 'Doing Nothing' Is The Smartest Thing To Do

This Natural Antioxidant Can Cut Heart Disease Risk

Smoking Pot Before 15 May Up The Risk Of Drug Problem Later

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
FOOD, DIET AND FITNESS
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS