Couscous For Weight Loss: Health Benefits Of Couscous You Cannot Miss
Couscous for weight loss: Couscous has many health benefits. It is a great source of plant-based proteins and is thus a healthy protein source for vegans and vegetarians.
Couscous is a low-calorie food great for weight loss
Couscous is a kind of North African semolina (sooji) which is made from crushed durum wheat. Most couscous dishes are spicy in nature and are prepared by steaming or cooking couscous in vegetables or fruit. The food is popular all over the world. You can find couscous in most grocery stores near you. It can be easily confused for a grain. Couscous is of three kinds, namely, Lebanese, Israeli and Moroccan. Moroccan couscous is the tiniest and most readily available kind of couscous. Israeli couscous is about the size of peppercorns and takes longer than usual to cook. They are chewy in texture and taste like nuts. Lebanese couscous is the largest of the 3, which takes most long to cook.
Read below to know some health benefits of couscous:
1. It may help in weight loss
Couscous which is grain-based, has fewer calories than rice or quinoa. 1 cup of couscous does not contain anything more than 200 calories. It can thus be used in your weight loss regime. Couscous is rich in protein which helps in keeping full for longer. Fibre and protein in couscous help in reducing appetite and hunger for a long period of time.
Couscous is rich in selenium. Only 1 cup of couscous contains more than 60% of the daily recommended intake of couscous. Selenium is powerful antioxidant which helps in repairing damaged cells in the body and also decreases inflammation. Selenium is good for the health of thyroid hormone. It offers protection to thyroid gland form damage and facilitates healthy production of thyroid hormones. Antioxidant effect of selenium is good for heart health.
3. It helps in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels
Fibre and protein in couscous help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. The body experiences spikes and fall in blood sugar levels after meals. This fluctuation in blood sugar levels can create feelings of lethargy and cause hunger shortly after you completed a meal.
High blood sugar levels can put you at risk of diabetes. Fibre and protein in couscous can prevent spike in blood sugar levels after a meal. Fibre in couscous also helps in better absorption of carbs. Proteins, on the other hand, take longer to break down in the digestive process. This can help you have steady levels of blood sugar.
4. It is a good source of plant protein
Here's some good news for vegetarians and vegans. Couscous is considered to be a great source of plant-based protein. However, vegetarians and vegans should make sure that they consume couscous along with other healthy sources of protein in order to get adequate amino acids which are essential for the body. Consuming foods rich in plant-based protein can reduce risk of cancer, stroke and death caused by heart disease.
5. Couscous is good for the immune system
Selenium in couscous can give a great boost to the immune system. Antioxidants in couscous help in reducing oxidative stress on the body. In fact, deficiency of selenium can harm immune cells and their functioning. Selenium regenerates Vitamin C and E, both of which are responsible for promoting functioning of immune system.
Things to keep in mind
Apart from the health benefits, there are some things which you must consider before you go ahead with including couscous in your diet.
Couscous is considered to be high in gluten. People with food allergies or gluten intolerance should avoid consuming couscous.
In some people, couscous can increase blood sugar levels since it is high in carbs as well. People with diabetes should be cautious before they go ahead with consuming couscous. Eat couscous with other sources of protein in order to balance your blood sugar levels.
While couscous is popular for being healthy, it does lack sufficient quantities of some nutrients. Fibre in brown rice, oats and quinoa is more than fibre content in couscous. Similarly, couscous does contain potassium, but in lesser quantities as compared to potatoes, bananas and avocadoes..
