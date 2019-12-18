Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night's Sleep And Relief From Cough
Are you not able to sleep properly due to cough? Cough at night can disturb your sleeping pattern majorly. Here are some home remedies which can help you fight cough naturally and ensure better sleep.
Cough home remedies: Here are some effective home remedies you must try
HIGHLIGHTS
- Coughing at night can disturb your sleeping pattern
- Ginger is a powerful remedy for cough and cold
- Steam is the best way to treat cough and stuffed nose
Are you experiencing constant cough at night? You are not alone. Many face this problem every night, especially during the winter season. You may feel a string tickling in your throat which can disturb your sleep. Most people experience dry cough at night while very few don't. Cough at night can make it difficult for you to fall asleep. Some powerful home remedies can help you fight cough and treat it naturally. If you are also experiencing constant cough at night, here are some home remedies which might help. These remedies can help you ensure proper sleep at night.
Cough at night: Home remedies that might help
1. Drink tea
Teas are good for your throat. You can drink ginger tea for some relief. Turmeric tea is another good option to try. You can drink a cup of tea before going to bed. It will give you natural relief from cold and cough symptoms. Tulsi tea or many other herbal teas are beneficial for fighting cough.
2. Try honey
Honey is good for your health in many ways. It should definitely be a part of your winter diet. Honey can help you fight coughing at night as well. Honey can be added to your cup of tea or to a glass of warm milk. You can add honey to your diet in various other ways.
Also read: Foods For Winter: Honey Can Offer You Multiple Health Benefits This Winter; Here Are Different Ways To Use It
3. Ginger
Ginger has powerful properties that can help you fight cough. You can prepare ginger tea with fresh ginger slices. You can also mix a few drops of ginger juice with honey. Consume this before sleeping in a small quantity. This mixture can give you effective results in three to four days only.
4. Take some steam
When it comes to cold and cough steam is the best home remedy suggested by many. It can give you quick and instant relief. Steam will also give you relief from stuffed nose.
Also read: Cough Home Remedies: This Fruit Juice Can Give You Relief From Cough; Know Methods To Use
5. Drink more hot liquids
Liquids are extremely necessary to fight cold and cough. Drinking more and more hot liquids can give you relief from coughing at night. You can drink warm turmeric milk for effective results. Soups are also a great choice which can also help you fight cough.
Also read: Turmeric Milk: Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Golden Milk; Method To Prepare It
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.