ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night's Sleep And Relief From Cough

Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night's Sleep And Relief From Cough

Are you not able to sleep properly due to cough? Cough at night can disturb your sleeping pattern majorly. Here are some home remedies which can help you fight cough naturally and ensure better sleep.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Dec 18, 2019 06:00 IST
2-Min Read
Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night

Cough home remedies: Here are some effective home remedies you must try

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Coughing at night can disturb your sleeping pattern
  2. Ginger is a powerful remedy for cough and cold
  3. Steam is the best way to treat cough and stuffed nose

Are you experiencing constant cough at night? You are not alone. Many face this problem every night, especially during the winter season. You may feel a string tickling in your throat which can disturb your sleep. Most people experience dry cough at night while very few don't. Cough at night can make it difficult for you to fall asleep. Some powerful home remedies can help you fight cough and treat it naturally. If you are also experiencing constant cough at night, here are some home remedies which might help. These remedies can help you ensure proper sleep at night.


RELATED STORIES
related

Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion

Ginger for congestion: Read here to know the many benefits of using ginger for reducing cough, cold and congestion. This is a must-read as many of you might already be experiencing increased cough, wheezing and sneezing because of changing weather and slight dip in air quality.

related

Cough Home Remedies: This Fruit Juice Can Give You Relief From Cough; Know Methods To Use

Cough can be very uncomfortable at times. Some home remedies can help you deal with cough naturally. Pineapple juice is an effective way to fight cough. Here is how it works and methods to use this remedy.

Cough at night: Home remedies that might help

1. Drink tea

Teas are good for your throat. You can drink ginger tea for some relief. Turmeric tea is another good option to try. You can drink a cup of tea before going to bed. It will give you natural relief from cold and cough symptoms. Tulsi tea or many other herbal teas are beneficial for fighting cough.

d2oiqbk

Some teas can help you control the symptoms of cold and cough
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Try honey

Honey is good for your health in many ways. It should definitely be a part of your winter diet. Honey can help you fight coughing at night as well. Honey can be added to your cup of tea or to a glass of warm milk. You can add honey to your diet in various other ways.

Also read: Foods For Winter: Honey Can Offer You Multiple Health Benefits This Winter; Here Are Different Ways To Use It

3. Ginger

Ginger has powerful properties that can help you fight cough. You can prepare ginger tea with fresh ginger slices. You can also mix a few drops of ginger juice with honey. Consume this before sleeping in a small quantity. This mixture can give you effective results in three to four days only.

in96tgl

Ginger tea can help you treat sore throat and cough
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Take some steam

When it comes to cold and cough steam is the best home remedy suggested by many. It can give you quick and instant relief. Steam will also give you relief from stuffed nose.

Also read: Cough Home Remedies: This Fruit Juice Can Give You Relief From Cough; Know Methods To Use

5. Drink more hot liquids

Liquids are extremely necessary to fight cold and cough. Drinking more and more hot liquids can give you relief from coughing at night. You can drink warm turmeric milk for effective results. Soups are also a great choice which can also help you fight cough.

Also read: Turmeric Milk: Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Golden Milk; Method To Prepare It

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night
Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night's Sleep And Relief From Cough

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Compound In Green Tea Plant May Treat Tuberculosis

Artificial Sweeteners May Be Contributing To Type 2 Diabetes: Other Health Risks You Must Know

A Healthy Diet May Prevent Nutritional Problems In Cancer Patients, Says Study

Food We Eat During Day Impacts Our Night Sleep: Expert

Decoded! Why Some Casual Drinkers Turn Into Heavy Alcoholics

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases