Measles Outbreak In United States: Signs And Symptoms Of Measles To Look Out For

Measles Outbreak In United States: The United States is grappling with a significant measles outbreak in the recent times, particularly in the Southwest region. In Gaines County, Texas, nearly 200 individuals have been affected, with one reported death. This outbreak has been exacerbated by declining vaccination rates and vaccine skepticism within certain communities. The resurgence of measles, a disease once declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, highlights the critical need for public awareness regarding its signs and symptoms.
The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has issued an epidemiological alert due to a sharp rise in measles cases across the Americas. As of February 21, 2025 (epidemiological week 8), 268 cases, including one death, have been confirmed in Argentina, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, a significant jump from 60 cases during the same period in 2024. Although the region was declared measles-free in 2024, low vaccination rates, global virus circulation, and increased travel have heightened the risk of outbreaks. PAHO urges intensified vaccination campaigns and surveillance to contain the spread of this highly contagious disease.
Understanding Measles
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to severe health complications, especially in young children and individuals with weakened immune systems. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Recognising the early signs and symptoms of measles is crucial for prompt medical attention and preventing further transmission. Mentioned below are three early signs and symptoms of measles.
1. High fever
One of the initial indicators of measles is a high fever, often exceeding 104°F (40°C). This fever typically begins 10 to 12 days after exposure to the virus and lasts about 4 to 7 days.
2. The three Cs: Cough, coryza, and conjunctivitis
Following the onset of fever, individuals may experience the following symptoms.
a. Cough: A persistent, dry cough.
b. Coryza: Inflammation of the nasal mucous membranes, leading to a runny nose.
c. Conjunctivitis: Redness and inflammation of the eyes, commonly known as pink eye.
3. Koplik's spots
A distinctive feature of measles is the appearance of Koplik's spots, small, white lesions with a reddish background, inside the mouth, particularly on the inner lining of the cheeks. These spots emerge 2 to 3 days before the skin rash and are considered a hallmark of measles infection.
Progression of Measles symptoms
Understanding the progression of measles, from initial fever and the three Cs to the characteristic rash and potential complications, is crucial.
1. Rash onset
Approximately 3 to 5 days after the initial symptoms, a red, blotchy rash develops, starting at the hairline and gradually spreading downward to the face, neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. This rash typically lasts for about 5 to 6 days before fading.
2. Fever spike
The onset of the rash often coincides with a spike in fever, which may reach higher temperatures than the initial fever.
Potential health complications of measles
Measles can lead to serious health complications, including the health complications mentioned below.
1. Ear infections
Measles can lead to otitis media, a common complication that can result in hearing loss.
2. Pneumonia
Both viral and bacterial pneumonia are possible, posing significant risks, especially to young children.
3. Encephalitis
A rare but severe inflammation of the brain that can result in permanent brain damage or death.
4. Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE)
A fatal, progressive neurological disorder that can occur years after a measles infection.
The recent measles outbreak in United States underscores the importance of recognising its signs and symptoms for early detection and treatment. Timely medical intervention and preventive measures, such as vaccination, are essential to control the spread of this highly contagious disease.
