Cough Home Remedies: This Fruit Juice Can Give You Relief From Cough; Know Methods To Use
Cough can be very uncomfortable at times. Some home remedies can help you deal with cough naturally. Pineapple juice is an effective way to fight cough. Here is how it works and methods to use this remedy.
Home remedies for cough: Bromelain in pineapple helps in fighting cough
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pineapple is rich in disease-fighting antioxidants
- Pineapple reduces the symptoms of cough and cold
- Pineapple can help you boost immunity as well
Pineapple has a great taste which almost everyone loves. It is rich in disease-fighting antioxidants. Pineapple is good for your digestion and can also boost immunity. Another amazing benefit of pineapple is that it soothes cough and cold. Pineapple juice can be used as an effective remedy for cough. There is an enzyme called bromelain which has strong anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps in fighting allergies. Consumption of pineapple juice in moderation can give you relief from cough and symptoms of cold. Various studies have also proven the benefits of pineapple juice for cough.
Edwina Raj, Senior Dietician says, "Bromelain is an enzyme present in pineapple which, due to its anti-inflammatory properties, helps in suppressing cough which is supported with a couple of research studies to prove its efficacy in reducing number of coughs along with other therapeutic approaches such as yoga, exercise, steam inhalation, use of honey etc."
Ways to use pineapple juice for cough
1. Pineapple juice and honey
It is the simplest way to use pineapple juice for cough. This method is quite popular and it involves only two ingredients - pineapple juice and honey. Take one tablespoon of honey and half cup of warm pineapple juice. Drink this mixture warm for better results. Both honey and pineapple will leave a soothing effect and help you treat cough.
2.Pineapple juice, honey, salt and pepper
You can create a mixture of these ingredients to prepare an effective cough syrup. Take one cup of pineapple juice, more than half tablespoon of honey, a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper. Mix all these ingredients properly. Drink around one-fourth cup of this mixture three times a day. Also, drink enough water throughout the day.
Precautions
If you face any discomfort after consumption of pineapple juice then you must stop its use. Do not drink this in huge quantity. Dietician Edwina Raj also adds, "Consult your Doctor before you supplement yourself with excess pineapple juice/supplement since there are reports of gastrointestinal disturbance, allergic reaction, increased heart rate, and menstrual concerns." Therefore you need to be very careful about the quantity.
Other ways to control cough
- Try ginger tea as ginger can help you fight cough
- Take steam on regular basis
- Drink enough fluids throughout the day
- Gargle with salt water at least twice a day
- Drink soup once or twice a day
If your cough lasts longer than usual then you should not rely on home remedies and get yourself tested and seek medical advice.
