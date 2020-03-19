ASK OUR EXPERTS

Coronavirus: Worried About Your Fitness Goals? These 5 Tips Can Help You Burn Calories At Home

Coronavirus: Worried About Your Fitness Goals? These 5 Tips Can Help You Burn Calories At Home

Coronavirus: To control the spread, social distancing has been advised as the infection can easily transfer from an infected person to healthy individuals. Do not worry! Here are some tips for you to burn calories at home during coronavirus outbreak.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 19, 2020 07:58 IST
2-Min Read
Coronavirus: Worried About Your Fitness Goals? These 5 Tips Can Help You Burn Calories At Home

Coronavirus: Here are some tips to burn calories at home

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. If you are working from home, start your day with exercising
  2. You can take small breaks for exercise
  3. Choose healthy snacks to beat hunger pangs

Coronavirus cases are constantly on a rise after it was first detected in December 2019. To control the spread, social distancing has been advised as the infection can easily transfer from an infected person to healthy individuals. Several offices have allotted work from home for their employees to keep them safe against the virus. Gyms, cinema halls and other public places will also remain closed until the situation is under control. Staying at home and consuming more calories can affect your fitness goals. But you can make the most of this time while focusing on burning more calories at home. Do not worry! Here are some tips for you to burn calories at home during coronavirus outbreak.


Coronavirus: Tips to burn more calories while staying at home

1. Take exercise break

You can simply take an exercise break every few hours. For this, you do not have to step outside. You can find several videos on the internet with quick and simple workouts. These will help you burn calories at home.

bv2amkf

Take a small break and exercise more often
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Choose the right snack

When you are at home, you are more like your snack quite often. Most snacks that many often choose are loaded with calories. Choose a healthy snack that does not add many calories to your diet and help you receive nutrients as well. Some healthy snacks may include- nuts, oats, popcorn, fresh fruits, protein bars or a hard-boiled egg.

Also read: 6 Most Effective Snacks for Weight Loss

3. Start your day with exercise

You cannot go to the gym does not mean that you have to miss exercise. You can work out every morning at your home. It will just take almost 30 minutes. You should kick start your day with exercise. It will also help you beat laziness and keep you energetic throughout the day.

Also read: Work From Home Tips: Beat The Laziness With These Tips To Stick To Your Health Routine By Nmami Agarwal

4. Drink enough water

Drinking water through the day will keep you full. It will also not add any extra calories to your diet. Water will also keep you hydrate and help you flush toxins. You will also receive healthy skin due to proper hydration.

qv7tsefg

Drink enough water will help you consume less calories
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Stretch whenever possible

You can stretch while sitting and working. It will hardly take a few seconds. You can simply sit at one place and stretch. It will help you work properly and beat tiredness.

Also read: Working From Home? Gym Shut Down? Follow These Tips To Make The Most Of The Extra Time You Have

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Sore Throat: Different Methods To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sore Throat
Home Remedies For Sore Throat: Different Methods To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sore Throat

FAQ

Read More»

