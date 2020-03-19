Work From Home Tips: Beat The Laziness With These Tips To Stick To Your Health Routine By Nmami Agarwal
Work from home tips: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that you should get dressed the same way as you would do for going to office. The idea is to not impress anyone but to kick off laziness and be mentally and physically active. Know more helpful tips right here.
Work from home tips: Do not skip your meals and know when to shut down the work
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not skip exercising, just shift indoors and exercise regularly
- Get the right amount of sleep and focus on getting good quality sleep
- Indulge in healthy cooking when at home
Staying at home and working home can reduce the amount of physical activity that you do in a day. Simply going to your workplace and coming back involves walking and some level of physical activity. Many of you may actually be struggling to stick to your old health regime ever since you started working from home. After all, feeling motivated enough to exercise and eat right is the key. With the current situation and shutdowns, it may be a tad bit difficult to convince yourself. However, right now, it is more important than every that you take necessary steps to take care of your health and well-being even when you're working from.
Work from home tips: How to stick to your health routine when working from home
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to share a few tips that can help you stick to your routine if you are practicing self-isolation or are working from home.
The three key points to manage weight when staying at home, according to Agarwal, are:
1. Good nutrition
2. Quality sleep
3. Exercise
Good nutrition plays 70 to 80% role in keeping you healthy and managing your weight. Eating a healthy, balanced diet in combination with working out home will keep you in a good shape.
So when you're at home, you can do the following:
1. Indulge in some kind of healthy cooking. Try new recipes and look for healthier alternatives to your daily meals.
2. Get dressed the same way as you go to office. The idea is to not impress anyone but to kick off laziness and be mentally and physically active.
3. Do not skip your meals. No matter how busy you are, have your meals in the same time every day. Not skipping meals is as important as brushing your teeth in morning, says Agarwal.
4. Do exercise at home. It is not necessary to have machines and weights for a good workout. Most of the things that you can do at the gym, you can do at home as well. Jumping jacks, jumping rope, planks, resistant band exercises, etc can all be done at home. Speak to your trainer on how you can modify your exercise regime for home.
5. Getting the right amount of sleep every day, and getting good quality sleep is very important. When you're working from home, your living space is also your work space. So you must know when to shut down, Agarwal recommends.
6. This scenario should be looked at as an opportunity to spend more time with your loved ones. Reconnect and rebuild those bonds, which may have faded away with time because of your busy schedule.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
