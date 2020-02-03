Coronavirus Prevention: Luke Coutinho Suggests 11 Ways To Boost Immunity For Preventing Coronavirus
Coronavirus prevention tips: The key to preventing it is to take precautionary measures like washing your hands regularly and eating foods that can give a boost to your immunity. Read here to know more about preventive measures for coronavirus by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.
Coronavirus: Eat Vitamin C-rich foods to boost immunity and prevent coronavirus
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wash your hands regularly to prevent coronavirus
- Stay away from people experiencing symptoms like cough and cold
- Avoid going to crowded places and wear a mask whenever outside
Coronavirus outbreak: There have been a total of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in India. Over 350 have died suffering from coronavirus. India and several other countries have undertaken operations to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. Currently, there is no medicine or treatment for preventing coronavirus. For preventing being infected from coronavirus, it is important to wash your hands with soap and water regularly. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently took to Facebook to talk about the various immunity-boosting tips that can help in preventing coronavirus.
Coronavirus symptoms you need to watch out for
Coronavirus affects the upper respiratory system. Symptoms of coronavirus that you need to watch out for are:
- Runny nose
- Fever
- Cough
- Headache
- Sore threat
- Generally feeling unwell
- Breathing problems
The coronavirus has an incubation period of 14 days. So, if you have been experiencing these symptoms for 5-6 days or a week, you need to go for an immediate diagnosis.
Tips to boost immunity for coronavirus prevention:
1. Wash your hands: A basic tip like regularly washing your hands can take you a long way in terms of preventing coronavirus. Wash your hands with soap and water before and after your meals. In case you are travelling, use an essential-oil based sanitiser, recommends Luke. Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth etc without washing your hands.
2. Avoid close contact with people having respiratory symptoms: Human transmission has been confirmed for coronavirus and thus it is important that you avoid close contact with anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms right now.
3. Wear mask whenever you are going to crowded places. Wear mask whenever you are outdoors to protect yourself from coronavirus.
4. Avoid consumption of raw foods including vegetables, meat and eggs.
5. Eat anti-viral foods: These foods can give a boost to your immune system. Following are some foods that you can include in your daily diet for giving a boost to your immunity:
- Garlic
- Star anise
- Ginger
- Honey
- Coconut oil
- Foods rich in resveratrol: Black grapes, raw cacao, pistachios, black raisins, strawberries
- Foods rich in Vitamin C: Amla, oranges, lemon, bell peppers
- Have a soup made with sweet potato, garlic, spring onion, parsley and rosemary.
- Tulsi and oregano are anti-viral spices.
6. Break down excess mucous: If you have excess mucous, it is important that you break it down and spit it out. A tea made with ginger, garlic, honey, thyme and oregano can help in breaking down excess mucous and makes it easier for you to cough it out.
7. Essential oils: Thyme, oregano, eucalyptus and star anise essential oils can help in breaking down mucous. You can add these essential oils to a diffuser.
8. Maintain Vitamin D3 levels: Spending some time under the sun, eating mushrooms and egg yolks can help in boosting your Vitamin D3 levels.
9. Eat probiotics and prebiotics: Foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics like apple cider vinegar, sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha can facilitate better gut health and a stronger immunity.
10. Give up on white sugar: White sugar can weaken immunity. Make sure you cut down on white sugar immediately.
11. Zinc and selenium: These are two important minerals for boosting immunity. Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and cashews can provide you with sufficient zinc and selenium.
Regular exercise and sleep well to help your immune system work efficiently and also give it time to rejuvenate. Following all these steps can improve your immunity and prevent onset of coronavirus.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
