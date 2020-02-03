Coronavirus Outbreak: Third Case Confirmed In India; Anyone With Travel History To China Since January 15 Can Be Quarantined, Says Government
Coronavirus outbreak: Coronavirus death toll has crossed 360 in China. India on Monday reported third positive case of coronavirus with a person from Kerala who had returned from China.
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kerala reported country's two cases of coronavirus
- Isolation of the patient is necessary to prevent further spread
- Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO
Coronavirus death toll has crossed 360 in China. The Chinese Health authorities have confirmed 2,829 fresh infected cases with a total of 17,205 cases. Philippines has reported death of a 44 year old man which is the first death due to coronavirus outside China. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak of new coronavirus a global health emergency.
Coronavirus in India
India on Monday reported third positive case of coronavirus with a person from Kerala. On Sunday India reported second case. The patient had returned from China. The health ministry assured that the patient is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is currently stable and being closely monitored. However, the Kerala government said the state was awaiting the results from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune. The first case of coronavirus was also reported from Kerala, a student who returned from Wuhan. The government has also announced a temporary suspension of the e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country and issued a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.
WHO shares advice for the public
Currently there is no vaccine for coronavirus. "It is extremely important for people to maintain personal hygiene and avoid traveling to other regions and countries. If there is any positive case, complete isolation of the patient is extremely important to prevent spread." Dr. Vikas Maurya, Director & Head, Department of Pulmonology & Sleep Disorders, Fortis Hospital, explains. The World Health Organisations shared standard recommendations for the public to control the transmission of the infections.
- Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water
- When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue - throw tissue away immediately and wash hands
- Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough
- If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider
- When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals
- The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.
(With inputs from PTI)
