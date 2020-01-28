China Coronavirus Outbreak: How Is Coronavirus Treated?
Coronavirus treatment: Go for immediate diagnosis if you experience cold-like symptoms
HIGHLIGHTS
- There is only supportive kind of treatment for coronavirus
- Like other viral infections, coronavirus has its own course
- It subsides on its own and patients need to take proper rest
Coronavirus outbreak: The World Health Organization has identified the novel coronavirus as "high risk". In a statement on Monday, the WHO said that it is in touch with all Health Ministers of the South Asian region and is also a keeping a close watch on the developments, reports IANS. Coronavirus death toll has climbed over 106. The virus has spread to numerous parts of the world, including India now. According to news agency ANI, three persons suspected of being affected by the new coronavirus have been kept under observation in the isolation ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.
Coronavirus treatment: Things you should be knowing
There are currently no vaccines that can offer protection from coronavirus infection. There are prevention tips that you should be following:
1. Wash your hands as frequently as possible
2. Wash it with a proper alcohol-based sanitiser or cleanser
3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
4. Avoid close contact with people who are sick
5. Wear a mask whenever you are outdoors
6. Discard single-use masks every day and wash your hands after discarding them.
In case you get cold-like symptoms, do the following:
- Go for a immediate diagnosis
- Stay in isolation till the symptoms subside
- Avoid coming in close contact with others
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue every time you cough or sneeze, throw the tissue in trash and wash your hands
- Clean the objects and surfaces around you
Speaking about diagnosis of coronavirus, Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, says, "Secretion (sample from the patient) is examined with Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based technique. This sample could be throat or lower-respiratory tract-based secretion."
"The unique thing about this coronavirus that is a novel kind of coronavirus. It is a new strain of corona which has occurred because of a mutation that has occurred in the already-existing strain of coronavirus. So, after detecting coronavirus from the respiratory secretion (as mentioned above), the strain has to be further checked if it is a lower strain or not," he explains.
"Currently, there is no treatment available for coronavirus, nor any vaccine to prevent it," Dr Laxman says.
Treatment is only supportive for this virus, and viral infections have their own course and subside on their own. Make the patient comfortable and help in relieving the symptoms and make sure s/he takes proper care and eats the right kind of food which can boost immunity and prevent the infection from getting worse.
Take your pain and fever medications on time. Drink plenty of fluids, stay at home and take proper rest.
(With inputs from IANS)
(Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai)
