Constant Cough And Cold Giving You A Hard Time? Try This Immunity Boosting Turmeric Latte For Some Relief
Cough and cold remedies: If you have spent this winter sneezing and coughing, then including this immunity boosting turmeric latte in your diet can help you! Know the health benefits right here.
Cough and cold: Turmeric latte with nutmeg and black pepper can boost immunity in winter
HIGHLIGHTS
- Turmeric latte can be prepared with coconut milk
- Doing this can be helpful for people with lactose intolerance
- Add black pepper in turmeric latte to improve the drinks' health benefits
Cough and cold: Winter is the time when you need a strong immunity to prevent catching cough, cold and infections every now and then. Your diet and lifestyle play an important role when it comes to strengthening your immunity and protecting your body from viruses, bacteria and other pathogens try to enter your body on a daily basis. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutiho recently shared an immunity boosting drink in one of his recent posts on Instagram. It is none other than turmeric latte, or the traditional haldi doodh. However, apart from milk and turmeric, he adds a variety of other spices that not just impart a soothing flavour to the drink, but also makes it more powerful and effective in terms health benefits.
Turmeric latte with black pepper and nutmeg: know the benefits
Luke prepares his turmeric latte in coconut milk. Other ingredients that he adds are black pepper and nut meg.
1. Coconut milk
Coconut milk is a healthy alternative for cow milk. It can be great for people with lactose intolerance as well. Coconut milk contains beneficial medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), which can be beneficial for aiding weight loss, improving body composition and metabolism. Additionally, coconut milk contains many beneficial compounds like antimicrobial lipids, capric acid and lauric acid, all of which have antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. These properties can be made to use during the cold winter months when the body is more prone to catching diseases and infections.
Also read: Coconut Water Or Coconut Milk; Which One Is Healthier?
2. Turmeric and black pepper
Health benefits of turmeric can be magnified when consumed in combination with black pepper. Curcumin in turmeric and piperine in black pepper are the two active ingredients that contribute to their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and disease fighting qualities. Adding a pinch of black pepper to your turmeric latte can thus have amazing immunity-boosting benefits for your health.
Also read: 7 Ways To Use Turmeric For Reducing Pimples And Keep Them Away Forever
3. Nutmeg
One of the many benefits of nutmeg is that it boosts immunity. It is rich in iron, calcium and manganese. The spice has a calming effect on your body and can help in treating insomnia when consumed regularly. Essential volatile oils like elemicin, eugenol, safrole and myristicin can help in dealing with joint pain-which tends to worsen in cold winter months.
How to prepare this turmeric latte?
Take a cup of coconut milk and add to a pan. Add a pinch of nutmeg, black pepper and 1 tsp honey to sweeten the taste. Bring to the boil or heat it till it is suitable and comfortable for consumption. Have it before bed time every day.
Also read: Five Health Benefits of Nutmeg
If you have spent this winter sneezing and coughing, then including this immunity boosting turmeric latte in your diet can help you! Try it and let us know how it works for you.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.