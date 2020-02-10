Coronavirus Can Spread Through Tiny Droplets In The Air- Here's What You Need To Know
Epicentre of coronavirus outbreak remains to be Wuhan in Hubei province. Wuhan accounts for almost 30,000 of the total confirmed cases. Coronavirus has been declared as a public health emergency by the WHO. It has affected more than two dozen countries, including India.
Most of Coronavirus deaths have been reported from mainland China
HIGHLIGHTS
- Coronavirus can spread through air, Chinese health officials confirmed
- Death toll of coronavirus has reached 910
- More than 40,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide
The deadly coronavirus has been confirmed as an airborne disease by Chinese health officials. As part of press conference in Shanghai, the officials said that the virus can be spread through aerosol transmission-which means that it can spread when one inhales tiny droplets in the air containing the virus. Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), measles, H5N1 avian influenza are also capable of spreading through aerosols. These aerosols can stay in the air for extended periods. Coronavirus death toll reached 910, with more than 40,000 cases confirmed worldwide, reports CNN.
Coronavirus: Chinese officials confirm coronavirus is an airborne disease
As of Sunday, 3,281 patients infected with coronavirus were discharged from the hospital, said Chinese health authorities.
Also read: Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 908, 40,171 Infected Cases; WHO To Accelerate Research And Innovation
Most of Coronavirus deaths have been reported from mainland China. On Sunday, a team of doctors and researchers from World Health Organization (WHO) left for China in order to assist with the outbreak.
Epicentre of coronavirus outbreak remains to be Wuhan in Hubei province. Wuhan accounts for almost 30,000 of the total confirmed cases. Coronavirus outbreak has been declared as a public health emergency by the WHO. It has affected more than two dozen countries, including India.
Also read: Luke Coutinho Suggests 11 Ways To Boost Immunity For Preventing Coronavirus
Apart from air transmission, other major transmission routes for coronavirus include direct contact and contact transmission. Transmission through means that one can be infected with coronavirus by breathing in larger droplets from an infected person when they sneeze and cough.
The other major transmission of coronavirus is contact transmission, which means that a person can be infected by touching objects contaminated with droplets carrying the virus, and then touching mouth, nose and eyes without washing hands.
The current scientific data suggests that coronavirus can survive on surfaces for up to five days.
Coronavirus prevention steps
It is important to take steps for prevention of coronavirus. Human transmission and now air transmission of the virus has been confirmed. In order to prevent catching the infection, you need to do the following:
1. Wash your hands regularly with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water
2. Cover your nose and mouth with flexed elbow or tissue whenever you are coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue immediately after use, and wash your hands thereafter.
3. Avoid going to crowded places and maintain social distancing. Be at a distance of 3 feet (at least) from other people.
Also read: China Coronavirus Outbreak: How Is Coronavirus Treated?
4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as surfaces can be contaminated with the virus.
5. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned below, go for an immediate diagnosis and stay in isolation.
6. Travel history to and from China is important at the moment. Go for a diagnosis if you have travelled to China recently.
7. Wash your hands after touching pets. Avoid contact with stray animals.
8. Avoid consumption of raw or uncooked meat.
Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Shares Guidelines To Protect Against The Deadly Virus; Also Know Tips To Stay Healthy While Travelling
Coronavirus symptoms to watch out for
In case you experience any of the following symptoms, make sure you go for immediate diagnosis:
- Respiratory symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Cold
- Shortness of breath
- Breathing difficulties
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.