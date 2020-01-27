ASK OUR EXPERTS

Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Shares Guidelines To Protect Against The Deadly Virus; Also Know Tips To Stay Healthy While Travelling

Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Shares Guidelines To Protect Against The Deadly Virus; Also Know Tips To Stay Healthy While Travelling

China's National Health Commission has confirmed 80 deaths and more than 2,700 infected cases of coronavirus. The outbreak originated in the city of Wuhan. WHO shares few guideline to prevent the infection from spreading.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 27, 2020 06:36 IST
3-Min Read
Coronavirus causes upper respiratory infection symptoms like a stuffy nose, cough and others

Coronavirus causes upper respiratory infection symptoms like a stuffy nose, cough and others

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Coronavirus has infected more than 2,700 people in China
  2. Coronavirus affects the respiratory tract of the infected person
  3. Share your travel history to your medical adviser

Coronavirus death toll reaches 80 in China and more than 2,700 infected cases. The virus has spread outside China as well. Several cases have been confirmed across the world. Passengers are being screened at Indian airports but no positive cases have been recorded in India till date. The outbreak originated in the city of Wuhan. WHO has been working with Chinese authorities and global experts to learn more about the virus, how it affects the people who are infected with it, how they can be treated, and what countries can do to prevent the outbreak.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Emerging Disease and Zoonoses Unit at WHO explains, "Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that range from the common cold to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Coronaviruses are circulating in animals and some of these coronaviruses have the capability of transmitting between animals and humans which is called spillover event. The corona viruses typically cause respiratory symptoms. There is no specific treatment for coronavirus but symptoms can be treated."

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll Rises To 80, Over 2,700 Confirmed Cases; Our Experts Share Prevention Tips


WHO guidelines: Protect yourself and others from getting sick

WHO's standard recommendations for the general public to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses are as follows, which include hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices:

1. Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water;

2. When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue - throw tissue away immediately and wash hands;

3. Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough;

4. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider;

5. When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals;

6. The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.

93jh4q3g

Coronavirus: Seek medical help as soon as you experience any symptom
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Coronavirus Death Toll: 80 People Have Died, More Than 2,700 Cases Confirmed- Do People In India Need To Worry?

Stay healthy while travelling

The World Health Organisation has also shared few tips to stay healthy while travelling. Some safety tips explained WHO include-

1. Avoid travelling if you have a fever or cough; seek medical care as early as possible

2. If you choose to wear a face mask, be sure to cover mouth and nose; avoid touching the mask once it's on

3. Immediately discard single-use mask after each use and wash hands after removing mask

4. If you seek any medical help, inform about your travel history to the health care provider

5. Eat only well cooked food

6. Avoid close contact and travel with animals

Also read: What Is Coronavirus? Everything You Need To Know

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

