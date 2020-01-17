Change Of Weather May Have Increased Congestion: Try These 4 Home Remedies For Immediate Relief
Congestion home remedies: From ginger to honey, carrots and cardamom, there are many remedies that can offer relief from cough, cold and increased congestion. Read here to know all about them.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Steam inhalation can reduce cough and cold
- You can also try ginger tea for relief
- Wear appropriate clothes to prevent your condition from getting worse
Congestion home remedies: The rains have delayed the respite from cold weather that Delhiites may have been expecting this time around. Coughing, cold, congestion and sneezing may have increased for some of you. This is the right time to take some precautionary measures if you want to prevent your condition from getting worse. The most important thing to do is wear appropriate clothes and keep yourselves covered with warm clothes. Wear a muffler, cap, gloves, socks, jacket and everything else that will offer protection from the cold weather.
Besides, there are a few home remedies that can help in reducing congestion because of cold weather. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shares a few of them on Instagram.
Home remedies to reduce congestion because of change of weather
1. Ginger tea
Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial for you in more ways than one. It can help in reducing congestion and clearing nasal passages. To make ginger tea, mash a piece of ginger (fresh ginger). Add 3 black pepper corns, a pinch of cinnamon, some cardamom, and 3 mashed garlic cloves. Boil all the ingredients well in a glass of water and reduce it to half. Add a tsp of honey to sweeten this infused tea. According to Luke, this tea "works the best" for reducing congestion, cold, cough, sneezing and other symptoms that worsen in the cold weather.
Also read: Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion
2. Fresh carrot juice and coconut oil
Carrots are a rich source of Vitamin C, the immunity-boosting vitamin which can help in fighting colds, allergies and sinus infections. Carrots also contain Vitamin A, which can help in keeping your mucous membranes healthy. Eating carrots, winter squash and sweet potatoes can provide you with beta carotene which your body converts into Vitamin A. Coconut oil, on the other hand, can help in dealing with irritated or sore nose, which often occurs after a few days of suffering from cold. Prepare carrot juice with fresh carrots and add 1 tbsp of raw coconut oil to deal with increased congestion because of change in weather.
Also read: Speed Up Your Weight Loss Process With Carrots This Winter; Know Other Health Benefits
3. Steam inhalation
Blocked nose, sinus infection and congestion can be effectively curbed with the help of steam inhalation. Luke suggests adding 1 tbsp of ajwain to the steam water. Inhale it for 5 minutes and it can help in breaking down of mucous, he says.
4. Honey
Honey can be helpful in offering relief from cold and congestion. You can prepare a lemon infused tea and add 2 tsp honey to it. Honey can soothe you while lemon juice in hot water can reduce congestion.
Also read: Surprising Benefits Of Honey For Weight Loss, Wound Healing And Much More
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.