Speed Up Your Weight Loss Process With Carrots This Winter; Know Other Health Benefits
Carrots are loaded with multiple health benefits. Do you know carrots can help in weight loss as well? If you are trying to lose weight this winter, carrot can be a part of your weight loss diet. Here's how
Weight loss: Carrot can keep you full for longer and promote weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Carrots can help you lose weight effectively
- Carrots can also promote eye health
- You can eat fresh carrots which will keep you full for longer
Carrot- a root vegetable that is quite famous during the winter season. It is mainly available during the winter season which can provide you multiple health benefits. During the winter season, carrot halwa is one of the favourite delicacies. But do you know carrots can help in weight loss as well? Carrots are rich in various nutrients. If you are trying to lose weight this winter, carrot can be a part of your weight loss diet. Not just weight loss carrots can also provide you other health benefits as well. During the winter season, you can cook carrots in different ways and speed up your weight loss process. Here's how carrots can help you lose weight.
Weight loss: Here's how you can lose weight with carrots
Carrots have many properties that can help in weight loss. It can be a powerful ingredient of your weight loss diet. Carrots contain very few calories which makes it an appropriate food for weight loss. It is also loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you eat less. Carrots are also loaded with vitamin A which also helps you lose weight.
Also read: Too Lazy To Workout During Winter? Do Not Compromise On Your Fitness Goals With These Weight Loss Tips
You can simply add a bowel of fresh carrot to your diet. You can also eat boiled carrots. You can also add to your salad or different foods you prepare. Carrot can be a part of soups as well which can help in weight loss. This crunchy vegetable will provide you many other health benefits as well.
Also read: Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals This Winter By Adding These Seasonal Fruits To Your Diet
Other health benefits of eating carrots
Adding carrots to your diet is associated with many other health benefits other than weight loss. As it is loaded with essential nutrients and vitamins, it can benefit your health in various ways. Some health benefits of eating carrots may include-
- Carrots can improve your eye health and may also help you fight night blindness
- Carrots can also help you boost digestive health
- A diabetic can also add carrots to his/her diet due to low sugar content and low GI score
- It can also help you promote heart health and control high blood pressure
- Vitamin C in carrots can also help you promote immunity
- Carrots are also a non-dairy source of calcium which can help you maintain bone health
Also read: Orange: An Amazing Winter Fruit For Diabetes, Weight Loss, Skin And Much More; Know All Health Benefits
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.