Cholesterol: 5 Ways To Boost Good Cholesterol Naturally
Healthy cholesterol levels are extremely essential for heart health. Rise in bad cholesterol can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. You need to ensure healthy levels of good cholesterol to preserve your heart health. Here are some natural ways to boost good cholesterol.
Cholesterol: Rise in bad cholesterol can adversely affect your heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rise in bad cholesterol can affect heart health
- Add more fibre to your diet to improve cholesterol levels
- Regular exercise can also help you promote cholesterol levels
Maintaining good levels of cholesterol is extremely important for your heart health. An increase in bad cholesterol can lead to plaque build-up in the arteries which can restrict the smooth flow of blood. A reduced flow of blood leads to a higher risk of heart diseases and also affects other vital organs. Sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits are some factors that can lead to bad cholesterol. To preserve your heart health you need to maintain healthy levels of good cholesterol. Here are some healthy practices which can help you promote good cholesterol levels. These practices will also help you promote your heart health.
Ways to boost good cholesterol
1. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise is the best way to reduce the risk of various diseases. It will also help you boost the amount of good cholesterol and control the bad cholesterol. You must involve yourself in some or the other kind of exercise. Something as simple as brisk walking for 30 minutes can also help you achieve good cholesterol levels. Other exercises which you can choose are cardio exercises.
2. Quit smoking
Smoking is bad for your health as you know. Here is another reason to quit smoking. Smoking can affect your cholesterol levels as well. Quitting smoking can help you boost the levels of good cholesterol. If you smoke regularly seek help you to quit smoking.
3. Choose fats wisely
Most people eliminate fat from their diet completely. But the trick is that you have to choose between the good and the bad fats. Minimise consumption of saturated fats and trans fat. Choose good fats instead. Consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
4. Maintain a healthy weight
Being overweight also puts you at a higher risk of several diseases. It can also contribute to bad cholesterol. In order to increase the levels of good cholesterol lose weight if you are overweight. Try a proper diet and exercise to lose weight and reach a healthy BMI.
5. Add more fibre to your diet
Fiber-rich foods are good for cholesterol levels. Foods high in fibre also improves digestive health and also promotes weight loss. Foods rich in fibre include- vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, grain and seeds.
