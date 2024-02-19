Weight Loss: All You Need To Know About Plant Protein
Chickpeas are a good source of protein
Protein, also known as the building block of the human body is an essential macronutrient. It plays a crucial role in building muscles, maintaining bone health, controlling blood sugar, weight management and much more. Protein has gained huge popularity in recent years. The weight loss industry has further made it the most celebrated macronutrient. Protein comes from two different sources and these are plant and animal. There are benefits and drawbacks of each type. Animal protein is easily available and commonly consumed. However, these days the dependancy on plant-based protein is also increasing. This article will tell you all about plant-based protein including benefits, food sources, drawbacks and more. Take a look.
Plant-based protein
Derived from plants, plant-based protein can be consumed directly or in the form of protein powders. It is easily available in both forms.
Benefits
1. Helps reduce the risk of certain diseases
According to studies, plant-based protein sources can help reduce the risk of developing several diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.
2. Offer other essential nutrients
Plant-based foods rich in protein are also rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help boost overall health in many ways.
3. Good source of fibre
Most plant-based protein sources are loaded with fibre. High-fibre foods further help in weight loss by keeping you full for longer.
Drawbacks
Most plant-based sources offer ample amounts of protein. However, not all sources fall under the complete protein category. But there are many sources as well that are complete protein.
Also, if you are following a plant-based diet, it is crucial to pay attention to other nutrients such as vitamin B12, zinc, vitamin D and more.
Food sources of plant-based protein
Some of the best sources of plant-based protein are peas, lentils, chickpeas, nuts, whole grains, seeds, quinoa, tofu and barley.
