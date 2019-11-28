Chia Seed Water For Weight Loss: Have It In The Morning For Maximum Benefits
Chia seed water: This detox drink can aid weight loss, improve heart health and provide you with sufficient fibre. Read here to know why chia seeds must be a part of your diet.
Chia seeds are one of the healthiest varieties seeds
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chia seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids
- Fibre-rich chia seeds can regularise bowel movement
- Chia seeds are good for heart health as well
Lemon water, ajwain water, jeera water and even cucumber water are some water infusions that are popular for aiding weight loss, improving digestion and giving your body the much-needed detox. But have you heard of chia seeds infused water? Health benefits of chia seeds are known to all. But consuming chia seeds in this form is not only an interesting way to include chia seeds in your diet, but also a great way to smoothen your digestion and add a dash of protein in your diet.
Benefits of having chia seeds water
Chia seeds are one of the healthiest varieties seeds. They are a source of complete protein and also one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids. If you kickstart your day with chia seeds water, it can help give a boost to metabolism and digestion. A healthy metabolism can help you lose weight timely and effectively. Apart from this, following are other benefits of chia seeds you can bank on:
Also read: 8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds
1. Weight loss: Fibre-rich chia seeds can regularise bowel movement, prevent constipation and aid weight loss. You can sprinkle chia seeds on your salads, have them on the side with your meals or include them in a nuts and seeds trail mix. Fibre in chia seeds will fill you quickly, keep you full for longer, reduce your appetite and overall calorie intake. One tbsp of chia seeds contain nearly 5 gm of fibre and high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linoleic acid that can together aid weight loss.
2. Heart health: Intake of fibre has been linked to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Studies have shown that dietary fibre can help in regulating immune system and inflammation.
3. Diabetes: People with type 2 diabetes can benefit by including chia seeds in their diet. These tiny seeds have the ability to convert glucose into a slow-release carbohydrate. High fibre diets have been found to lower risk of diabetes and heart disease and also stabilise blood sugar levels.
Also read: Healthy Foods Swaps That Can Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels Effectively
Ways to include chia seeds in your diet
Apart from drinking chia seed water in the morning, you can also add them in yogurt, oatmeal and smoothies. Nuts and seeds trail mix can be made by adding some chia seeds. Sprinkling them on your salads and omelettes are other interesting ways of including chia seeds in your diet.
Also read: If You Are Consuming Chia Seeds, You Need To Know This Truth
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.