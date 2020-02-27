Vitamin D Food Sources: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Reduce The Risk Of Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin D play an essential role for better development of bones and teeth. It also provides several other health benefits. Here are some foods loaded with vitamin D that should be on your list.
Add these food sources of vitamin D to your diet
Vitamin D is extremely important for the human body. It supports various functions inside your body. Just like calcium, vitamin D promotes bone and teeth health. It helps in the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Vitamin D also boosts immunity and helps you fight the risk of flu, common cold and other infections. This vitamin is also good for your mental health as well. It can help you reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Pregnant women are also advised to consume enough amount of vitamin D for better bone development of the baby. Sunlight is considered as the best source of vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. There are some foods rich in vitamin D. Here's a list of foods you can add to your diet to receive vitamin D.
Vitamin D: Best food sources
1. Mushroom
Mushrooms are a good plant-based source of vitamin D. Exposure to UV rays makes mushrooms rich in vitamin D. Mushrooms can be used to prepare several recipes. You can also experiment with various flavours and cook mushrooms differently each time.
2. Egg yolk
Whole eggs are another great source of vitamin D. Egg yolk is rich in vitamin D. The levels of vitamin D depend on the sun exposure of the chicken. Eggs can provide you other essential nutrients as well.
3. Salmon
Salmon is a popular fatty fish that is a power-packed source of nutrients. It is not just rich in vitamin D but can also provide you B vitamins, protein, omega-3 fatty acid, anti-oxidants and many more.
4. Fortified food
Fortified foods are good choice for vegetarians to prevent vitamin D deficiency. You can choose options like fortified cow's milk or fortified yogurt. Soy milk is also a healthy option.
5. Orange juice
Due to increased cases of lactose intolerance, many orange juices are provided with vitamin D content. You can also choose such options which can offer you vitamin D through a simple juice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
