Apple Cider Vinegar Improves Indigestion, Says Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee
Are you someone who suffers from indigestion? Do you feel constant pain in your abdominal region? If yes, then please fret not as there is nothing to worry about. All you need to do is keep a check on your eating habits and make some lifestyle changes. And, to guide us more on this, we have a fresh health update coming all the way from Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee's Instagram page. According to her, Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is a “great functional food to use, especially in terms of improving your digestion.”
Apple Cider Vinegar is prepared by fermenting the sugar from the apples. During the fermentation process, acetic acid is formed, which offers an array of health benefits. As far as ACV is concerned, according to Anjali Mukherjee, it has antioxidant and anti-microbial properties, which can treat a number of conditions.
The nutritionist explains, that ACV aids the process of digesting protein and also absorbs more minerals in the body. It also stimulates the gall bladder to produce more bile, which further helps in fat digestion. She also mentions that Apple Cider Vinegar prompts the pancreas to release pancreatic enzymes which eventually aid digestion.
In addition to treating indigestion, ACV is credited to cure a number of other diseases as well. From controlling blood sugar levels to curing skin infections, here is what Apple Cider Vinegar can do.
1. Blood sugar levels
ACV can help in keeping the blood sugar level balanced. Along with improving insulin sensitivity during a high carbohydrate meal, the acetic acid in vinegar may block enzymes that help the body digest starch.
2. Weight loss
Wondering how ACV aids weight loss? Consuming vinegar before or with a meal may help you feel full faster, thus helping in losing weight.
3. Cramps
When the potassium levels in the body dip, one experiences cramps. People swear by apple cider vinegar as a solution for muscle cramping.
4. Skin and Teeth
ACV can also be used to treat skin infections, and acne, along with lice and dandruff problems. Taking a few drops of Apple Cider Vinegar on your fingertips and rubbing them on your teeth will make it them white, naturally.
5. Disinfectant
Owing to its antimicrobial properties, biodegradable nature, and low pH content, ACV is also used for cleaning and disinfecting.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
