ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Caffeine Overdose: Know The Signs And Symptoms Of Consuming Too Much Caffeine

Caffeine Overdose: Know The Signs And Symptoms Of Consuming Too Much Caffeine

Caffeine overdose: Consuming too much caffeine can negatively affect your health in several ways. Here are some signs and symptoms you may experience if you are consuming too much caffeine.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 27, 2020 04:20 IST
2-Min Read
Caffeine Overdose: Know The Signs And Symptoms Of Consuming Too Much Caffeine

Drinking too much caffeine can lead to insomnia

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ditch caffeine to prevent hormonal imbalance
  2. Caffeine can disturb your sleeping pattern
  3. Coffee addiction is harmful for your health

Caffeine is present in various foods and drinks. Usually, coffee and tea are consumed as a dose of caffeine. Many need their dose of caffeine as first thing in the morning. Later end up drinking several cups throughout the day. People also rush to tea or coffee when stressed and forget to keep a tab on the amount of caffeine they are consuming. Too much caffeine is harmful to your health in many ways. It can have some serious and unpleasant side effects. If you are addicted to caffeine you should be aware of the possible side effects of consuming too much caffeine and what are the signs one may experience after consuming too much caffeine over a period of time.

Caffeine overdose: Signs, symptoms and harmful effects


According to Mayo Clinic, up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine, a day appears to be safe for most healthy adults. One may experience several symptoms and side effects if consumed more than the prescribed quantity.

Also read: Is Caffeine Bad For Kids? Here's How Drinking Coffee Can Affect Your Child's Health

Some of these symptoms are-

Insomnia, which is the most common sign of too much caffeine consumption, can affect your day to day functioning. Caffeine, when consumed in excess, can lead to inability to sleep.

Other symptoms include- dehydration, fast heart rate, nausea, diarrhea, headache, irritability, vomiting, confusion and nervousness.

26vi0v88

You may experience digestive issues after consumption of too much caffeine
Photo Credit: iStock

Side-effects of consuming too much caffeine

Caffeine can have a harmful effect on your health in various ways. Anxiety, digestive issues, rapid heart rate, fatigue and frequent urination are some of these one may experience.

It can be hard to fight coffee addiction. If you drink more than four cups a day, you should start planning how to cut addiction. If you find it too hard to reduce your caffeine consumption, then you must seek medical help.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Quitting Coffee? Know Health Benefits Of Living A Caffeine-Free Life

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases