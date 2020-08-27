Caffeine Overdose: Know The Signs And Symptoms Of Consuming Too Much Caffeine
Caffeine overdose: Consuming too much caffeine can negatively affect your health in several ways. Here are some signs and symptoms you may experience if you are consuming too much caffeine.
Drinking too much caffeine can lead to insomnia
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ditch caffeine to prevent hormonal imbalance
- Caffeine can disturb your sleeping pattern
- Coffee addiction is harmful for your health
Caffeine is present in various foods and drinks. Usually, coffee and tea are consumed as a dose of caffeine. Many need their dose of caffeine as first thing in the morning. Later end up drinking several cups throughout the day. People also rush to tea or coffee when stressed and forget to keep a tab on the amount of caffeine they are consuming. Too much caffeine is harmful to your health in many ways. It can have some serious and unpleasant side effects. If you are addicted to caffeine you should be aware of the possible side effects of consuming too much caffeine and what are the signs one may experience after consuming too much caffeine over a period of time.
Caffeine overdose: Signs, symptoms and harmful effects
According to Mayo Clinic, up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine, a day appears to be safe for most healthy adults. One may experience several symptoms and side effects if consumed more than the prescribed quantity.
Some of these symptoms are-
Insomnia, which is the most common sign of too much caffeine consumption, can affect your day to day functioning. Caffeine, when consumed in excess, can lead to inability to sleep.
Other symptoms include- dehydration, fast heart rate, nausea, diarrhea, headache, irritability, vomiting, confusion and nervousness.
Side-effects of consuming too much caffeine
Caffeine can have a harmful effect on your health in various ways. Anxiety, digestive issues, rapid heart rate, fatigue and frequent urination are some of these one may experience.
It can be hard to fight coffee addiction. If you drink more than four cups a day, you should start planning how to cut addiction. If you find it too hard to reduce your caffeine consumption, then you must seek medical help.
