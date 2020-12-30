ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Drink Too Many Cups Of Coffee In A Day? Know The Downsides

Do You Drink Too Many Cups Of Coffee In A Day? Know The Downsides

Consuming too much caffeine in a day affects your overall health negatively in several ways. Here are some possible side effects you need to know.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Dec 30, 2020 03:12 IST
2-Min Read
Do You Drink Too Many Cups Of Coffee In A Day? Know The Downsides

Coffee is loaded with caffeine that may affect your sleep pattern

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Reduce overall caffeine consumption to ensure better sleep
  2. Too much coffee can also leave you dehydrated
  3. Try herbal teas like chamomile tea, cinnamon tea or green tea

Is coffee the first thing you need to start your day? Do you love drinking coffee? Do you drink coffee when you are stressed? Are you addicted to coffee? If the answer to these questions is a yes, then here's something you need to know. Coffee is one of the commonly consumed drinks that is almost everyone's favourite. For some, it is a morning drink while others sip it in the evening. Many don't realise but end up consuming too many cups of coffee in a day. Coffee is rich in caffeine that can be harmful to your overall health in various ways when consumed in excess. Keep reading to know the side effects of consuming too much caffeine in a day.

Side effects of caffeine overload


RELATED STORIES
related

Caffeine Addiction: How Much Coffee Is Too Much? Know Here

Are you a coffee lover? Drinking too much coffee can be harmful to your health as it increases your caffeine consumption. Read here to know how much coffee is too much and what are the side effects of drinking too much coffee.

related

International Coffee Day 2020: Myths And Facts About Coffee You Need To Know

International Coffee Day 2020: Coffee is one of the most loved beverages. But do you know your coffee well? Read here to know some popular myths and facts about coffee.

1. May affect your sleep cycle

Newsbeep

According to studies, consuming too much caffeine can affect your ability to fall asleep. It can put you at a higher risk of insomnia. Reducing your daily caffeine consumption can help ensure better sleep. Also, avoid drinking coffee before bed.

1jl0dca8

Drink chamomile tea or warm milk with honey to ensure better sleep
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Triggers anxiety

Caffeine affects hormones and increases alertness. Higher doses of caffeine may lead to anxiety. A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you boost overall mental health. Meditation and regular exercise assists in controlling depression symptoms and anxiety.

Also read: Caffeine Addiction: How Much Coffee Is Too Much? Know Here

3. Leads to digestive issues

Too much caffeine in your diet may affect your digestion too. Some may feel bloated or constipated. You can switch to caffeine-free herbal tea and enjoy the many benefits.

8rb0nqjo

Reduce coffee consumption to avoid digestive issues
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Affects blood pressure

People with hypertension are often advised to limit caffeine consumption as it may worsen the condition. According to studies, excess of caffeine consumption may increase blood pressure numbers but the effect is temporary.

Also read: Are You Drinking Too Much Coffee? Replace Coffee With These Healthy Options

5. Leaves you fatigued

Caffeinated drinks may make you feel energetic for a while but after some time leaves you fatigued and tired. Improper sleep due to high doses of caffeine can also lead to tiredness throughout the day.

Also read: Diabetes And Coffee: What Is The Effect Of Caffeine On Blood Sugar Levels?


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

You can try to reduce your daily caffeine consumption and switch to healthy options like shakes, smoothies and herbal teas

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Winter Lip Care: Say Goodbye To Chapped Lips This Winter With These Effective Home Remedies
Winter Lip Care: Say Goodbye To Chapped Lips This Winter With These Effective Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases