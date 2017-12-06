Blood Pressure Starts Drooping 14 Years Before Death: Tips To Control Blood Pressure
A new study explains that a person's blood pressure starts decreasing 14 years before death.
Blood pressure decrease was greater in patients affected with dementia and heart disease
According to a study, blood pressure starts falling in elderly people 14 years before their death. Researchers from University of Connecticut in the US and University of Exeter Medical School in UK took note of electronic medical records of 46634 people who died at the age of 60 or more. This set of people also included people with various medical conditions like heart disease, dementia and people who were healthy.
Results showed that blood pressure decrease was greater in patients affected with dementia, heart disease, weight loss at a later stage in life or a high blood pressure in the beginning. But a long term decline was sighted without any sign of these diseases.
"Our work highlights the importance of conducting research evaluating older patients like those seen in physician practices everywhere," George Kuchel from the University of Connecticut explained.
Results of this study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine, should compel doctors and researchers to closely observe and understand what a decreasing blood pressure means for elderly patients, Kuchel said.
Doctors have known for a long time that in an average person, blood pressure increases with age, from childhood to mid age, the blood pressure in elderly people has not been quite certain.
Here's a set of tips to help you keep blood pressure under control:
1. Go for power walk every day
2. Reduce your salt intake
3. Eat dark chocolates
4. Drink a glass of wine every day
5. Switch to decaf coffee
6. Monitor your blood pressure regularly
7. Reduce your stress levels as much as you can
8. Practice moderate but regular workout
With inputs from PTI
