9 Home Remedies To Fight Blood Pressure
Several home remedies can help you keep Hypertension and high blood pressure at bay. Read on to know more about methods which help you control your blood pressure without medication.
Home remedies can help you prevent hypertension and high blood pressure.
Hypertension is more than just experiencing high levels of mental or physical stress. It is stress on your body that can kill you. Common causes or contributing factors of hypertension, which occurs due to high blood pressure are obesity, some genetic factors, excessive drinking, high salt intake, lack of aerobic exercise, birth control pills and pain relievers. Medication is often prescribed to deal with high blood pressure and is chronic. Which means it has to be taken forever to not make hypertension a cause for your death. But if you follow some simple home remedies, you can get better control over your blood pressure. Here are 9 natural remedies you can use to effectively control your high blood pressure.
1. Banana
Bananas are one of the best fruits that people with high blood pressure can eat regularly as it comes in all seasons. This yellow fruit is rich in potassium, a nutrient that can lessen the effect of sodium in our bodies by more than 10%. They also make or kidneys stronger. So, try to eat one or two bananas daily.
2. Celery
Celery is rich in a phytochemical called 3-N-butylphthalide which greatly helps in controlling high blood pressure. These chemicals help the muscles in and around arterial walls in our body relax, creating more space and allowing the blood to flow through without pressure. Phytochemicals can also reduce production of stress hormones that constrict blood vessels and lead to high blood pressure.
3. Pepper
Those suffering from mild hypertension will benefit from eating red and black pepper. This is because pepper is a type of vasodilator. This means that eating pepper helps you to expand your blood vessels to allow blood to pass smoothly. Pepper also inhibits platelets from merging together and accumulating in the blood and so prevents obstructions to blood flow
4. Onion
Onions have also been found to lower your blood pressure due to the presence of an antioxidant flavonol called quercetin. It also has sulphur-based compounds that fight high blood pressure and reduce hypertension.
5. Honey
Honey can reduce pressure from the heart due to carbohydrates called oligosaccharides that have a calming effect on blood vessels. It is effective against high blood pressure since honey is rich in amino acids and other nutrients that have been shown to reduce systolic blood pressure significantly.
6. Garlic
Several studies have demonstrated blood pressure lowering effects of garlic. Garlic, both raw and cooked help control high blood pressure and also reduce cholesterol levels. This happens because garlic has allicin, which induces the blood vessels to relax by stimulating the production of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulfide. Hydrogen sulfide is a compound that promotes good blood flow, removes gas and reduces the pressure on the heart to avoid the dangerous effects of high blood pressure.
7. Fenugreek Seeds
Fenugreek seeds are very low in sodium so you can include it as a herb, vegetable and garnish to your meal. It is an effective low-sodium ingredient for lowering high blood pressure. Fenugreek seeds fight blood pressure due to their high potassium and high dietary fiber content.
8. Lemons
To prevent our blood vessels from becoming rigid and reduce blood pressure, lemons contain antioxidants that make our blood vessels soft and pliable. Lemons are also good sources of Vitamin C that helps neutralize the harmful effects of free radicals.
9. Watermelon
Watermelon seeds contain a compound called cucurbitacin, which helps widen the blood capillaries to reduce the pressure on them. This fruit is a rich source of L-citrulline, which helps in regulating blood flow and reducing blood pressure. Watermelon has has a lot of amino acids that prevent hypertension from taking a grip on your body.
