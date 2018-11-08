These Are The Top 5 Best Gifts You Can Give You Sibling This Bhai Dooj
Bhai Dooj 2018: Strengthen the sibling bond this Bhai Dooj with the super useful healthy gifts for your sibling.
Bhai dooj 2018 will be celebrated on November 9
HIGHLIGHTS
- Remind your sibling that his/her overall well-being is important for you
- A gym membership can be a great gift for Bhai Dooj
- Sports equipment is a great gift for Bhai Dooj 2018
Bhai Dooj 2018 will be celebrated on November 9. Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival where women pray for long and prosperous lives of their brothers. The festival is usually celebrated a few days after Diwali. On the day of Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak or teeka on the foreheads of their brothers along with gift as a token of love. The brothers also present gifts to their sisters in exchange, as a token of love on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. This year, we talk about some super amazing and healthy gifts for your sibling to strengthen the sibling bond on Bhai Dooj.
5 super healthy and useful gifts for your sibling this bhai dooj
1. Gym membership
Believe it or not, this is undoubtedly the best gift to give to your sibling on the occasion of Bhai Dooj! Take the occasion as an opportunity to remind your sibling that it is important to exercise and stay fit. And in case your sibling is already a gymaholic, there's no better gift than a gym membership on Bhai Dooj.
2. Sports equipment
If you brother/sister is a football enthusiast, gift a football, or a cycle, badminton racket, basketball or a jumping rope. It can be anything of his/her interest from the field of sports. Involving sports in your fitness regime does much more than keeping you fit and in shape. Sports teach a person how to organise time and even helps in boosting relationships with peers and adults.
3. Medical check-ups
If you notice that your sibling rarely pays the mandatory annual visit to a doctor, it is about time you made him/her do it. There are facilities for getting full body medical healthcare check-ups at home, or you can book an appointment with a doctor as well. This Bhai Dooj 2018, let your sibling now that his/her overall well-being is important to you.
4. Healthy snacks
Snacking is the one time where most diets and workout routines go waste. Gifting healthy snacks to munch on to your sibling is going to him/her follow a healthy routine regularly at least for some time. You can make the effort of preparing a healthy snack with coconut, jaggery, nuts, roasted black chana, peanuts, seeds, etc. You can roast all of the above in ghee and prepare your own nut trail mix for your sibling. The effort is going to be worth it!
5. Foam roller
This is a device which helps in getting relief from muscle soreness. It the perfect gift for a sibling who is a fan of strength training and gets sore muscles every now and them. A foam roller has special edges which help in relieving tension from all pressure points and helps recover muscles in no time. It is a pocket-friendly and useful gift for your sibling this Bhai Dooj.
