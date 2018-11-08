ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  These Are The Top 5 Best Gifts You Can Give You Sibling This Bhai Dooj

These Are The Top 5 Best Gifts You Can Give You Sibling This Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj 2018: Strengthen the sibling bond this Bhai Dooj with the super useful healthy gifts for your sibling.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 8, 2018 04:36 IST
3-Min Read
These Are The Top 5 Best Gifts You Can Give You Sibling This Bhai Dooj

Bhai dooj 2018 will be celebrated on November 9

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Remind your sibling that his/her overall well-being is important for you
  2. A gym membership can be a great gift for Bhai Dooj
  3. Sports equipment is a great gift for Bhai Dooj 2018

Bhai Dooj 2018 will be celebrated on November 9. Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival where women pray for long and prosperous lives of their brothers. The festival is usually celebrated a few days after Diwali. On the day of Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak or teeka on the foreheads of their brothers along with gift as a token of love. The brothers also present gifts to their sisters in exchange, as a token of love on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. This year, we talk about some super amazing and healthy gifts for your sibling to strengthen the sibling bond on Bhai Dooj.

5 super healthy and useful gifts for your sibling this bhai dooj

1. Gym membership


RELATED STORIES

Siblings of children with autism show signs

As many as one in five siblings of children with autism may have subtler problems with language and speech.

Schizophrenia can be traced through genes

Siblings of people suffering from schizophrenia can show certain brain abnormalities, which gradually diminish by early adulthood.

Believe it or not, this is undoubtedly the best gift to give to your sibling on the occasion of Bhai Dooj! Take the occasion as an opportunity to remind your sibling that it is important to exercise and stay fit. And in case your sibling is already a gymaholic, there's no better gift than a gym membership on Bhai Dooj.

Also read: Top 3 Detox Tips For Restoring Good Health After Diwali Festivities

2. Sports equipment

If you brother/sister is a football enthusiast, gift a football, or a cycle, badminton racket, basketball or a jumping rope. It can be anything of his/her interest from the field of sports. Involving sports in your fitness regime does much more than keeping you fit and in shape. Sports teach a person how to organise time and even helps in boosting relationships with peers and adults.

4t1i771g

Gift your sibling a gym membership this Bhai Dooj
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Medical check-ups

If you notice that your sibling rarely pays the mandatory annual visit to a doctor, it is about time you made him/her do it. There are facilities for getting full body medical healthcare check-ups at home, or you can book an appointment with a doctor as well. This Bhai Dooj 2018, let your sibling now that his/her overall well-being is important to you.

Also read: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Buy A Copper Vessel This Dhanteras

4. Healthy snacks

Snacking is the one time where most diets and workout routines go waste. Gifting healthy snacks to munch on to your sibling is going to him/her follow a healthy routine regularly at least for some time. You can make the effort of preparing a healthy snack with coconut, jaggery, nuts, roasted black chana, peanuts, seeds, etc. You can roast all of the above in ghee and prepare your own nut trail mix for your sibling. The effort is going to be worth it!

5. Foam roller

This is a device which helps in getting relief from muscle soreness. It the perfect gift for a sibling who is a fan of strength training and gets sore muscles every now and them. A foam roller has special edges which help in relieving tension from all pressure points and helps recover muscles in no time. It is a pocket-friendly and useful gift for your sibling this Bhai Dooj.

Also read: How Effective Are N95 Pollution Masks? All You Need To Know About Using Masks For Protection Against Air Pollution

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Mission Vision Campaign

 

Home Remedies

What Is Canker Sore? Try These Top Home Remedies To Get Rid Of It
What Is Canker Sore? Try These Top Home Remedies To Get Rid Of It

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

A Day After Diwali, Thick Layer Of Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR

Women Who Give Birth To Boys More Likely To Suffer From Depression

No, A High-Protein Diet Is Not Affecting Your Kidney

Thick Haze, Smog Engulfs Delhi As Air Quality Slips To 'Hazardous'

Understanding Impact Of Childhood Stress

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES