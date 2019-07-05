Beware! These Daily Habits Can Ruin Your Hair
Hair problems are endless including hair fall, frizzy hair, dry hair, thin hair and many more. Some habits like not brushing the hair correctly or poor diet can destroy your hair health. Read here to know all the habits which are responsible for poor hair quality.
Practice healthy hair habits and prevent hair fall
HIGHLIGHTS
- Over styling can be bad for your hair
- Consume a healthy dirt for healthy hair
- Do not shampoo your hair too frequently
Flawless hair is a dream of every girl. Perfect hair can complement your look and make you look perfect in no time. You might have tried multiple shampoos and hair care products to maintain your hair health. But there are certain habits which can unknowingly ruin your hair quality as well as quantity. Hair fall is the most common and noticeable consequence of these bad habits. So, from today do not spend a huge amount of money at the salon to take care of your hair. All you need to do is give up these bad habits to keep your hair healthy. You can also prevent hair fall by avoiding these habits.
Worst habits for hair
1. Over styling
Styling might be a compulsory part of your daily routine to look perfect all the time. But it is one of the worst habits which can ruin your hair. Use of flat irons, curlers or blow dryers can promote hair fall and also make your hair dry and lifeless. It can also promote hair fall.
2. Poor diet
Not just your overall health but your hair also requires the optimum amount of nutrients as well. You must ensure that you consume essential vitamins and minerals to keep your hair strong. Intake of proper diet will make your hair strong, lustrous and thick. Vitamin E is extremely beneficial for your hair. Add foods like almonds, amla, fresh fruits and vegetables.
3. Frequent shampooing
Overuse of shampoo can also destroy your hair quality. Frequent shampooing can make your hair dry and brittle. Try not to wash your hair more than thrice a week. You should also choose the appropriate shampoo for your hair type.
4. Brushing your hair the wrong way
Along with the right brush, you need to make sure that you brush your hair the right way. You should start with dividing your hair into two-four sections. Later brush your hair from bottom to top gently. Another tip which will help you promote hair health is- never comb wet hair. The moisture makes the hair follicles weak. So if you comb your hair wet, the stress of the cob breaks the hair easily.
5. Poor iron intake
Iron is an essential nutrient required for healthy hair. Iron deficiency is one of the most common causes of hair fall which people usually ignore. Iron promotes hemoglobin productions in the blood. Hemoglobin promotes hair growth and repairs the cells of the scalp. You can add food sources like leafy vegetables, tofu, beans, lentil, cashew or whole grains to your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
