Suffering From Depression, Anxiety? Drink This For Some Relief!

Resveratrol in red wine has found to be beneficial in dealing with depression and anxiety. The compound is also present in grapes and berries. Here are some health benefits of resveratrol you can bank on.
- Resveratrol can give a boost to heart health
- It contributes to increase in omega-3 fatty acids in the body
- It can protect brain from stroke damage
Wine lovers, here's something that you are going to love! Researchers have found a compound present in red wine that may have the capability to deal with depression and anxiety. Resveratrol in red wine has been found to display anti-stress effects. It does so by blocking expression of the enzyme that controls stress in the brain. Published in the journal Neuropharmacolog, the study sheds light on how resveratrol impacts neurological process. Reseveratrol is essentially found in skin and seeds of grapes and berries.
So far, the compound was found to have effects similar to anti-depressants. But it's relationship with phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), an enzyme influenced by the stress hormone corticosterone, was unknown.
However, this does not imply that red wine needs to be consumed regularly in order to reduce depression and anxiety. Red wine contains alcohol - which if consumed in excess can be detrimental to your overall health. Occasional consumption of red wine in times when you feel a little too stressed can be helpful.
Also, grapes and berries are a better source of resveratrol than red wine. You might as well eat these fruits instead of drinking wine for the health benefits of resveratrol.
Following are health benefits of resveratrol in red wine
1. Resveratrol may give a boost to your heart health and offer protection from cancer and even vision loss.
2. Red wine can contribute to an increase in levels of omega-3 fatty acids in plasma and red blood cells. Omega-3 fatty acids are good for cardiovascular health.
3. Studies have shown that drinking a glass of red wine dinner can reduce cardiometabolic risk in people with type 2 diabetes. Nonetheless, diabetics must not resort to drinking alcohol before consulting their doctor.
4. UK-based scientists found that procyanidins in red wine can help in keeping blood vessels healthy. Wine that is prepared with traditional production methods, red wine appears to be more effective in extracting compounds, thus leading to higher levels of procyanidins in wine.
5. Resveratrol can protect brain from stroke damage, researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine say.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
