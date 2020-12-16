This High-Intensity Abs Workout Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat- Try It Now!
Abs workout for belly fat: The workout includes a total of six exercises, which according to Itsines are high in intensity and also challenging. Watch video to see how each exercise is done.
This abs workout can be done without any equipment
HIGHLIGHTS
- It can be difficult to melt belly fat at home
- This high-intensity abs workout can be helpful
- It can be done anytime, anywhere
If you have been working from home for a while, you would surely know the importance of variety and trying something new, regularly. Regularly trying something new as part of your workout, trying new things and introducing changes in your routine can be a great way to stay motivated on your health and fitness journey, says Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines. One way to introduce a change in your workout is by changing where you workout. If you are exercising at home without any equipment, then doing this should not be problematic.
In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Itsines shares one 'abs anywhere' workout. Yes, you heard it right. An abs workout, which you can do anytime, anywhere.
Ab workout you can do anywhere
The workout includes a total of six exercises, which according to Itsines are high in intensity and also challenging. However, the one beneficial aspect of the workout is that it needs no equipment. All you need is a space, a mat and a towel to perform this abs workout.
For those who have been having a hard time melting belly fat, this workout can definitely be helpful. Here are the six exercises included in this routine:
- Mountain Climber - 20 reps
- X Plank - 20 reps
- Caterpillar Walk & Half Burpee - 10 rep
- Plank Rotation - 20 reps
- Plank Jacks - 12 reps
- Bent-Leg Sit-Up - 20 reps
Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. For a serious abs workout, do 3-4 laps of this workout, and feel the burn. Let's do this!
