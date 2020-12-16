ASK OUR EXPERTS

This High-Intensity Abs Workout Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat- Try It Now!

Abs workout for belly fat: The workout includes a total of six exercises, which according to Itsines are high in intensity and also challenging. Watch video to see how each exercise is done.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 16, 2020 05:44 IST
4-Min Read
This abs workout can be done without any equipment

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It can be difficult to melt belly fat at home
  2. This high-intensity abs workout can be helpful
  3. It can be done anytime, anywhere

If you have been working from home for a while, you would surely know the importance of variety and trying something new, regularly. Regularly trying something new as part of your workout, trying new things and introducing changes in your routine can be a great way to stay motivated on your health and fitness journey, says Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines. One way to introduce a change in your workout is by changing where you workout. If you are exercising at home without any equipment, then doing this should not be problematic.

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Itsines shares one 'abs anywhere' workout. Yes, you heard it right. An abs workout, which you can do anytime, anywhere.

Also read: This Quick Abs Workout Can Help In Burning Some Calories


Ab workout you can do anywhere

Newsbeep

The workout includes a total of six exercises, which according to Itsines are high in intensity and also challenging. However, the one beneficial aspect of the workout is that it needs no equipment. All you need is a space, a mat and a towel to perform this abs workout.

Also read: Want Toned Abs? 5 Abs Mistakes You Must Watch Out For

For those who have been having a hard time melting belly fat, this workout can definitely be helpful. Here are the six exercises included in this routine:

  • Mountain Climber - 20 reps
  • X Plank - 20 reps
  • Caterpillar Walk & Half Burpee - 10 rep
  • Plank Rotation - 20 reps
  • Plank Jacks - 12 reps
  • Bent-Leg Sit-Up - 20 reps

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. For a serious abs workout, do 3-4 laps of this workout, and feel the burn. Let's do this!


Also read: Want Toned Abs? Forget The Gym And Try This 5 Exercise Pilates Routine At Home

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

