Belly Fat Diet: 6 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Speed Up Belly Fat Loss
Ayurvedic remedies for belly fat: If you want to get rid of belly fat, make sure you cut down on intake of refined carbs and do exercises targeting your abdominal muscles like planks and burpees. In addition to this, try these Ayurvedic remedies for quick belly fat loss.
Belly fat tips: Guggulu is an effective Ayurvedic herb that can help you cut belly fat
HIGHLIGHTS
- Triphala can boost metabolism and help you cut down belly fat
- Consume fewer refined carbs to cut down belly fat
- Punarvana can aid weight loss and belly fat reduction
If you have belly fat, then it is most likely a product of a poor lifestyle, binge drinking and bingeing on junk food too often. Having belly fat is sign a poor health. Some of the common health risks associated with belly fat include abdominal obesity, blood lipid disorders, inflammation, diabetes, insulin resistance and increase risk of developing cardiovascular disease. In this article, we are going to talk about some Ayurvedic remedies that can help you get rid of belly fat. These Ayurvedic herbs work towards improving your metabolism and giving a boost to digestion. When consumed along with a healthy diet and belly fat exercises, these herbs can aid reduction of abdominal fat.
Ayurvedic herbs to get rid of belly fat
If you want to get rid of belly fat, make sure you cut down on intake of refined carbs and do exercises targeting your abdominal muscles like planks, burpees, mountain climbers, medicine ball exercises, Russian twists, etc. Along with this, you can include the following medicines herbs in your diet for reducing belly fat effectively:
1. Dalchini
This may sound a little surprising but cinnamon contains medicinal properties that can boost metabolism and help you with weight loss. You can add this Ayurvedic ingredient in your teas or in tadkas of good. Having cinnamon tea first thing in the morning can be beneficial for losing belly fat.
Also read: Burn Belly Fat Quickly With This Short Core-Strengthening Workout; Watch Video
2. Tripahala
Triphala is made using dried fruits like haritaki, bibhitaki and amalaki. When mixed together to form tripahala, these herbs can help in eliminating toxins from the body. Triphala can restore healthy digestion, boost metabolism and help you get rid of stubborn belly fat.
3. Malabar tamarind
Malabar tamarind (garcinia cambogia) is a tropical fruit which can aid weight loss. The fruit has properties that can block your body's ability to make fat. Ingredients of the fruit can give a boost to metabolism and reduce appetite. Other benefits of including this fruit in diet include reducing stress, regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
Also read: This Is The Best Defence Against Deep Abdominal Belly Fat
4. Guggulu
Guggulu is an ancient herb which is used as part of ayurvedic medicines. It contains unsaturated steroids guggulsterone-which can boost metabolism, aid weight loss and help with belly fat reduction. You can add guggulu to your tea and have it in morning for effective results.
5. Punarvana
This Ayurvedic medicine can aid weight loss and belly fat reduction. It contains diuretic properties which can keep bladder and kidneys healthy. Punarvana can offer relief from water retention as well.
6. Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds are known for their digestion boosting and weight loss aiding properties. Galactomannan is a water-soluble component in fenugreek which reduces appetite and keeps you full for longer. It can also increase body's metabolic rate, making it easier for you to cut down stubborn belly fat.
Also read: A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.