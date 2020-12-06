Ayurvedic Detoxification: Cleanse Your Body With These Simple Ways
Several factors lead to accumulation of toxins inside your body. Detoxification is a method to get rid of these. Here are some ayurvedic practices which can you cleanse your body.
A healthy diet with optimum intake of water can help in detoxification
Unhealthy eating habits, chronic stress, pollution, smoking, alcohol consumption, and less physical activity are all putting a strain on the minds and bodies of people. Prolonged negligence towards maintaining health and wellness may result in major health issues such as diabetes, thyroid, hypertension etc. To help you prevent this ayurvedic detox might help. These treatments aim to cleanse the body to restore and strengthen an individual's health.
As per Ayurveda, every individual consists of tridoshas, Vata, Pitta, Kapha, which determine various functioning of the body when in balance. Due to lifestyle factors, the tridoshas can go out of balance, which may lead to the formation of ama, toxins in the body.
Here are some of the age-old ayurvedic detox treatments, which can help to restore equilibrium among tridoshas in the body by internal cleansing.
Ayurvedic detox tips
1. Neti and Nasya
Neti and Nasya are ancient ayurvedic practices, which can help to strengthen the respiratory system, open the sinuses, remove excess mucous, and deepen the practice of pranayama (breathing exercises). To perform Neti, you need a neti pot, which looks similar to a small teapot with a long spout and is typically made up of ceramic. From the neti pot, you need to enter the water from one nostril and let that discharge from the other. Nasya is another nasal therapy to restore the vitality of the nose, which involves infusing Nasya oil in the nasal passage. Nasya oil is a blend of sesame oil, olive, sunflower oil, and organic herbs such as fennel, Shankh pushpi, Brahmi, eucalyptus, etc. These ayurvedic practices are highly recommended for people living in urban cities with high levels of pollution.
2. Dhauti
Dhauti Kriya is practiced in the early morning on an empty stomach to cleanse the throat, teeth, and stomach. The cleansing procedure is a type of stomach wash to get rid of undigested foods and toxins of the stomach, which helps to reduce acidity, ward off food allergies and diseases like asthma. Performing Dhauti Kriya restores the natural balance of the body and removes excessive pitta, kapha, and visha.
3. Oil pulling
Oil pulling is an ayurvedic dental technique to improve oral health by strengthening roots and gums, preventing gingivitis and cavities, improving breath, and whitening teeth. This method involves squishing a tablespoon of oil on an empty stomach for around twenty minutes. Besides dental wellness, oil pulling also helps in alleviating sleeping problems, acne, psoriasis, and sinus issues.
4. Kapalbhati
Kapalbhati is a powerful ayurvedic practice to improve the functioning of the lungs and kidney and helps remove toxins from the body. The simple act of inhaling and exhaling through the nostrils can help to stimulate oxygen supply to the body, cure constipation, sinus, diabetes, blood pressure, heart problems, hernia, and bring the entire body to perfect balance.
While detox treatments can make a difference to your overall health, make sure to follow healthy lifestyle practices, and drink plenty of water every day to remove toxins.
(Shreyansh Jain is an Ayurvedic Expert and Chief Executive at Medy365)
