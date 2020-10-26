ASK OUR EXPERTS

Full Body Detoxification: Try These 5 Ways To Cleanse Your Body

Full Body Detoxification: Try These 5 Ways To Cleanse Your Body

Detoxification helps in removal of toxins from the body. Several methods can help in naturally detox your body. Here are some of these you can try easily.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Oct 26, 2020 07:18 IST
2-Min Read
Detoxification helps in ensuring healthy functioning of the body

Detoxification helps in ensuring healthy functioning of the body

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Detoxification helps in removing toxins from the body
  2. Drink enough water to boost your overall health
  3. Add enough fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet

Detoxification helps in removing toxins from the body. It is practiced to boost overall health. Detoxification is a way to rejuvenate your body. Toxins are components that negatively affect your body and overall health. You can naturally detoxify your system by following certain steps. It is not a process that can be done in a day or two. Regular practice of healthy habits can help in detoxification as well as prevent the accumulation of toxins. It is also often believed that detoxification can help in weight loss but there is no evidence to support that. Detoxification allows your organs to function properly and makes your skin healthy. Here are some healthy practices which can assist in body detoxification.

Ways to detox your body


1. Fix your sleep schedule

Sleep plays a significant role in maintaining overall health. Adequate sleep allows your body to function properly. It recharges your body and provides optimum energy to your body. Good night's sleep will also enhance the functioning of body's natural detoxification system.

rd3i9av

Healthy sleep schedule helps your body function properly
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Drink water!

Adequate consumption of water is one of the easiest methods to flush toxins out of your body. Water is also important for your overall health. Enough water consumption is also good for your skin. Carry a bottle with you that can remind you to drink water more often.

Also read: Tips To Increase Water Intake

3. Reduce sugar intake

Sugar, when consumed in excess, can affect your health negatively in several ways. It can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of several potential diseases. Reduce your consumption of sugar, salt, processed foods and junk foods to detoxify your body.

s5egve68

Too much sugar can put you at a risk of several chronic diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Add antioxidants to diet

Antioxidants protect your cells against free radicals. Unhealthy habits including smoking, following an unhealthy diet, drinking too much alcohol, exposure to pollutants and more can lead to the accumulation of free radicals in the body. To fight these you can add foods loaded with antioxidants to your diet like berries, grapes, onion, garlic, mango, spinach, capsicum and certain herbal teas.

Also read: Habits That Can Harm Your Health

5. Exercise

Regular exercise is important for your overall health. It will keep you full as well as reduce the risk of several diseases. Exercise promotes various body functions like reducing inflammation which can help in detoxification.


Also read: Common walking mistakes to avoid

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

