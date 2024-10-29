Are You Leading A Life Of Excesses? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Has The Perfect Solution For You
Anjali Mukerjee spoke on the importance of body detoxification.
Anjali Mukerjee shares some insights on the Ayurvedic term panchakarma
In a life filled with excess such as eating junk foods, binge eating, consuming alcohol and taking too much stress—body detoxification becomes essential. If you are not in control of your lifestyle habits then it can be detrimental to your health leading to self-destructive coping mechanisms. Body detoxification aids in clearing accumulated toxins, restoring balance, and revitalising energy levels. By embracing detox methods like hydration, balanced nutrition and mindful practices, individuals can choose to follow a path of rejuvenation benefitting their overall well-being. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is here to help you understand more about detoxification and ways to do it.
Anjali Mukerjee has dropped a video on Instagram, highlighting a product known as the 1-Day Detox in a Box. Intrigued by the name? Then let's take a look into it, shall we?
In the clip. Anjali Mukerjee shares some insights on the Ayurvedic term panchakarma also known as detoxification. She says, “If you are leading a life of excesses, you will accumulate toxins, you will gain weight, you will spoil your metabolism and develop disease. Ayurveda recommends panchakarma detoxification. By that process, all the toxins are removed to make you healthy. So to make things easy for you this Detox In A Box helps you remove unwanted toxins so that you can lead a healthy and disease-free life. This box contains almost 13 items — five to six juices and a couple of teas. So set aside one day in a week and consume the contents of this box to begin a detox journey.”
As per the details mentioned on the box, the products inside help in losing weight, increasing energy levels, boosting metabolism and achieving glowing skin.
Previously, Anjali Mukerjee uploaded a video on Instagram revealing that fasting can help release the stored toxins in the body allowing it to detoxify. “Some benefits of fasting are: Fasting unlocks the body's natural ability to release stored toxins, reverses toxic overload, liberates toxins from the body, promotes cellular repair for optimal health, helps regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels and controls cholesterol levels for heart health,” read her informative caption.
A quick look at Anjali Mukerjee's Instagram will give you more health tips.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.