Skin Care Tips: Learn Method To Prepare These Simple Detox Drinks To Get Glowing Skin
Skin Care Tips: Detoxification is a powerful way to achieve healthy and glowing skin. Few detox drinks can help you get rid of toxins. These drinks will also hydrate your skin and help you nourish skin cells. You can prepare few DIY detox drinks for glowing skin at home.
Try these detox drinks to get glowing skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Detoxification can help you achieve glowing skin
- You can prepare simple detox drinks at home
- Vitamin C can help you get glowing skin
Flawless skin is a dream of every girl. Not just a proper skincare routine you must focus on various facts like diet and lifestyle to get glowing skin. There are several modifications required. What you eat leaves an effect on your skin. A healthy and balanced diet can bring a natural glow on your face. Detoxification is another powerful way to achieve healthy and glowing skin. Few detox drinks can help you get rid of toxins. These drinks will also hydrate your skin and help you nourish skin cells. You can prepare few DIY detox drinks for glowing skin at home. Read on to learn some simple methods to prepare detox drink which will boost your skin health.
Detox drink to boost skin health
1. Citrus detox drinks
Citrus fruits are a great source of vitamin C. This vitamin works wonders for your skin. It can help you fight multiple skin issues at once. You can prepare a detox drink with the best sources of vitamin C. Take a jar of cold water and squeeze a lemon to it. Now add few slices of oranges and cucumber to it. Add a few fresh leaves of mint leaves to the mixture. Now leave the water for some time to allow the ingredients to blend properly. Keep this water in the refrigerator to allow the ingredients to infuse properly. Drink this water throughout the day.
Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
2. Green tea detox drink
Green tea is considered one of the healthiest beverages. It is beneficial for your body in several ways. It helps in weight loss as well as purifies your skin. You can prepare a cup or two cups of green tea and add lemon to it. You can drink this hot during winter season. In summer you can also keep in the refrigerator and drink it cool. But do not consume more than three cups of green tea in a day as it may have some side effects.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin
3. Fruit detox drink
This is the simplest detox drink that can be modified according to your choice. You can modify this drink according to your choice. All you need to do is add fruits of your choice to a jar of water. You can choose berries, watermelon, oranges, kiwi, cucumber, lemon, mint leaves, a few slices of ginger or anything of your choice.
These drinks will boost your skin health and provide you other health benefits as well. Try these simple detox drinks for healthy and glowing skin.
Also read: Orange Peel For Glowing Skin: Make Your Own Face Mask With Orange Peels For A Natural Glow
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.