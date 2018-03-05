Nutritionist Reveals Surprising Ways In Which These Spices Can Boost Your Health
Did you know? Amchoor is rich in Vitamin C. Read to know the amazing health benefits of adding spices to your food.
Indian food is made with a myriad of herbs and spices
Indian food is synonymous with a myriad of herbs and spices which enhance the food with exceptional, long-lasting flavour. Not only are spices and herbs essential to the appearance of the dish, they are also essential to highlight the flavour of the vegetables or pulses being used in that dish. But did you know? These spices can help in boosting your health? Spices like turmeric and red chilli amongst others are rich in antioxidants which benefit our body in many ways.
According to clinical nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta, spices like turmeric and red chilli are a great source of antioxidants. "Haldi (turmeric) is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Red chillies have great anti-bacterial properties and that's why they are an essential ingredient in cuisines of warm countries. Other spices like jeera (cumin) and ajwain (carom) are excellent spices for aiding digestion," she adds.
Amchoor or dried mango powder is another spice which is common to many Indian dishes. According to Dr Rupali, amchoor is a good source of Vitamin C.
Amchoor is rich in Vitamin C
It is because of the diversity and abundance of spices in India which puts Indian cuisine at a higher pedestal than many cuisines. "Traditionally, we cook our food with a lot of vegetables and this is the reason why our food is healthier," she says.
However, the so-called masaledar food has also been a debatable topic. "The problem is that one cannot attain enough benefits from spices because they are used in such small quantities. So eating masaledar food is a matter of personal choice. It is something that totally depends how much your body is able to tolerate," explains Dr Rupali.
Here are other spices and herbs which are extremely beneficial for your health:
1. Cardamom
Cardamom or elaichi is a common ingredient in many Indian dishes. It is also used as a flavouring agent in tea. Elaichi is used to treat upset stomach. It also helps in dealing with inflammation and regulates blood pressure. Cardamom is rich in minerals like magnesium and zinc.
2. Cinnamon
Cinnamon or dalchini is a spice which has an excellent flavour to it. It can be added to teas and coffee. The spice can help in fighting inflammation, bacteria and free radicals that can possibly damage our cells.
3. Cocoa
A key ingredient in chocolate, cocoa is a spice with tremendous health benefits. It is full of flavonoids and antioxidants which are beneficial for heart health.
Cocoa is good for heart health
4. Garlic
Garlic imparts an interesting flavour to food and is great for health. It is known to prevent heart diseases and conditions like cold and flu. Garlic has antibacterial properties which can help in purifying blood as well.
Garlic has anti-bacterial properties
5. Ginger
Ginger is a common ingredient in many Indian dishes and is also added in tea. It helps in improving digestion and ease conditions like nausea. Ginger is known for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
(Dr Ruplai Datta is a city-based clinical nutritionist)