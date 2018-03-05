ASK OUR EXPERTS

Nutritionist Reveals Surprising Ways In Which These Spices Can Boost Your Health

Nutritionist Reveals Surprising Ways In Which These Spices Can Boost Your Health

Did you know? Amchoor is rich in Vitamin C. Read to know the amazing health benefits of adding spices to your food.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 5, 2018 03:22 IST
3-Min Read
Did you know? Amchoor is rich in Vitamin C. Read to know the amazing health benefits of adding spices to your food.

Indian food is made with a myriad of herbs and spices

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Spices make food healthier and more nutritious
  2. Spices are added to food for additional flavour
  3. Spices like red chilli and turmeric are common to most Indian dishes

Indian food is synonymous with a myriad of herbs and spices which enhance the food with exceptional, long-lasting flavour. Not only are spices and herbs essential to the appearance of the dish, they are also essential to highlight the flavour of the vegetables or pulses being used in that dish. But did you know? These spices can help in boosting your health? Spices like turmeric and red chilli amongst others are rich in antioxidants which benefit our body in many ways.

turmeric is good for health

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties 
Photo Credit: iStock

According to clinical nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta, spices like turmeric and red chilli are a great source of antioxidants. "Haldi (turmeric) is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Red chillies have great anti-bacterial properties and that's why they are an essential ingredient in cuisines of warm countries. Other spices like jeera (cumin) and ajwain (carom) are excellent spices for aiding digestion," she adds.


jeera water weight loss

Jeera is helpful in aiding digestion
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 7 Indian Spices You Must Include In Your Daily Diet

Amchoor or dried mango powder is another spice which is common to many Indian dishes. According to Dr Rupali, amchoor is a good source of Vitamin C.

amchoor

Amchoor is rich in Vitamin C
Photo Credit: iStock

It is because of the diversity and abundance of spices in India which puts Indian cuisine at a higher pedestal than many cuisines. "Traditionally, we cook our food with a lot of vegetables and this is the reason why our food is healthier," she says.

Also read: 7 Best Herbs And Spices For Weight Loss

However, the so-called masaledar food has also been a debatable topic. "The problem is that one cannot attain enough benefits from spices because they are used in such small quantities. So eating masaledar food is a matter of personal choice. It is something that totally depends how much your body is able to tolerate," explains Dr Rupali.

spices

Red chilli has anti-bacterial properties 
Photo Credit: iStock

Here are other spices and herbs which are extremely beneficial for your health:

1. Cardamom

Cardamom or elaichi is a common ingredient in many Indian dishes. It is also used as a flavouring agent in tea. Elaichi is used to treat upset stomach. It also helps in dealing with inflammation and regulates blood pressure. Cardamom is rich in minerals like magnesium and zinc.

cardamom helps in dealing with cold

Cardamom is used to treat upset stomach
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon or dalchini is a spice which has an excellent flavour to it. It can be added to teas and coffee. The spice can help in fighting inflammation, bacteria and free radicals that can possibly damage our cells.

cinnamon
Cinnamon helps in fighting inflammation
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 8 Spices That Will Help You Stay Away From Diseases In Winter

3. Cocoa

A key ingredient in chocolate, cocoa is a spice with tremendous health benefits. It is full of flavonoids and antioxidants which are beneficial for heart health.

cocoa beans

Cocoa is good for heart health
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Garlic

Garlic imparts an interesting flavour to food and is great for health. It is known to prevent heart diseases and conditions like cold and flu. Garlic has antibacterial properties which can help in purifying blood as well.

garlic

Garlic has anti-bacterial properties 
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ginger

Ginger is a common ingredient in many Indian dishes and is also added in tea. It helps in improving digestion and ease conditions like nausea. Ginger is known for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

ginger

Ginger is known for its antioxidant properties
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(Dr Ruplai Datta is a city-based clinical nutritionist)



