Hing (Asafoetida): These Three Health Benefits Of Hing Will Convince You To Include It In Your Diet
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the health benefits of hing and why you must include it in your diet.
Adding asafoetida (hing) to your diet can help improve digestion
Are you familiar with the powdered spice that carries a pungent smell? Yes, we are talking about hing, also known as asafoetida. However, there are many other names for this humble spice including Devil's dung, stinking gum, food of the gods and Jowani badian. If you are a food lover or enjoy cooking a desi dishes, you would know the significance of hing instantly. People use it in little quantities while preparing dal, or even different kinds of curries. This important spice is great for your body as well. It is commonly cultivated in India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. Hing, basically, represents the dried latex that comes from the taproot or rhizome or stem of Ferula assafoetida. If this piece of information piques your interest in knowing more about hing, you must refer to nutritionist Lovneet Batra's latest Instagram Stories. The nutritionist underlines about three effective health benefits of hing.
Lovneet Batra shares the following health benefits of hing (asafoetida):
1) Hing can aid digestion and because it's alkaline in nature, it helps avoid acid reflux that can harm the body in many ways.
2) Many wouldn't be aware of this but the anti-inflammatory compounds present in hing are responsible for providing quick relief from menstrual cramps, irregular periods and dysmenorrhea.
3) Hing stimulates the pancreatic cells to secrete more insulin which in turn decreases your blood sugar levels.
Take a look:
https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2840652443652425154/
Spices used in Indian food are a storehouse of countless health benefits. Lovneet Batra often tries to introduce these health benefits to viewers every now and then. Just like hing, she wants us to know that star anise, another spice used in Indian curries and other dishes, has a very positive effect on the body. Also known as “chakra phool,” the star-shaped food item is packed with properties that are beneficial for our body. Star anise can help remove the free radicals from the body especially those that can cause oxidative stress in the skin. Star anise works wonders for the heart as well since it helps control the blood pressure level and heartbeat. Not just this but it also carries sedative properties that help your nerves to settle down and have a good sleep at night.
Follow these tips and get familiar with the spices used in Indian households since it's always good to have knowledge about the food items we consume on regular basis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.