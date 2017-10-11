World Arthritis Day 2017: Arthritis Patients, Be Sure To Avoid These Foods
World Arthritis Day 2017: Did you know the food that you eat can also trigger arthritis? Yes it can. One of the biggest causes of arthritis is consumption of fatty food.
World Arthritis Day 2017: These foods trigger arthritis, avoid them
HIGHLIGHTS
- Arthritis is caused due to excess body weight putting pressure on joints
- One of the biggest causes of arthritis is consumption of fatty food
- Sugary drinks can increase inflammation and blood acidity
Living with arthritis is a nuisance in itself, constant pain in joints which just worsens with age and bothers you all day long. Arthritis can be caused due to excess body weight which puts pressure on joints and this pressure leads to pain. But did you know the food that you eat can also trigger arthritis? Yes it can. One of the biggest causes of arthritis is consumption of fatty food. All forms of unhealthy fats and sugar increase inflammation and make situations worse for an arthritis patient.
This World Arthritis Day, know which foods are worsening your condition.
Also read: World Arthritis Day 2017: 7 Things No One Told You About Arthritis
Before knowing what you should include in your diet plan, it is important to rule out those unhealthy elements from your diet or at least reduce the intake. Take a look at the foods that trigger arthritis.
1. Red meat
High levels of omega 3 fatty acids in red meat increase inflammation and pain. A small amount of red meat can give you iron and protein but excess consumption will increase fats to unwanted levels make situations worse for you. One or two servings in a week of the same can benefit arthritis patients.
2. Fried food
Fatty and oily foods are enemies for an arthritis patient. Eating too much fried food can increase omega 3 fatty acids in your body, especially when vegetable oil is used for frying. Olive oil is a better option but heating it beyond the smoking point can spoil all the fatty acids in it. You can roast or shallow fry your food occasionally using minimal amount of oil.
3. Sugary drinks
Sugary drinks can increase inflammation and blood acidity. So, the best drinks for you are herbal teas and diluted fruit juices. Be sure to avoid packed orange juice.
4. Nightshade family veggies
Some vegetables can increase inflammation in joints. Tomatoes, white potato and peppers can exasperate pain for some arthritis patients.
Also read: Our Top 5 Home Remedies For Curing Arthritis
5. Wheat and dairy
This can happen when the patient is allergic to wheat or some dairy products. This is a natural cause of inflammation which can take place as a result of intolerances or when the immune system of a person's body reacts abnormally to a particular substance in their food. It can increase pain and inflammation in joints.