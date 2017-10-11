ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  World Arthritis Day 2017: Arthritis Patients, Be Sure To Avoid These Foods

World Arthritis Day 2017: Arthritis Patients, Be Sure To Avoid These Foods

World Arthritis Day 2017: Did you know the food that you eat can also trigger arthritis? Yes it can. One of the biggest causes of arthritis is consumption of fatty food.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 11, 2017 06:06 IST
2-Min Read
World Arthritis Day 2017: Arthritis Patients, Be Sure To Avoid These Foods

World Arthritis Day 2017: These foods trigger arthritis, avoid them

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Arthritis is caused due to excess body weight putting pressure on joints
  2. One of the biggest causes of arthritis is consumption of fatty food
  3. Sugary drinks can increase inflammation and blood acidity

Living with arthritis is a nuisance in itself, constant pain in joints which just worsens with age and bothers you all day long. Arthritis can be caused due to excess body weight which puts pressure on joints and this pressure leads to pain. But did you know the food that you eat can also trigger arthritis? Yes it can. One of the biggest causes of arthritis is consumption of fatty food. All forms of unhealthy fats and sugar increase inflammation and make situations worse for an arthritis patient.

This World Arthritis  Day, know which foods are worsening your condition. 

Also read: World Arthritis Day 2017: 7 Things No One Told You About Arthritis

arthritis patients avoid these foods

Arthritis pain worsens with age
Photo Credit: istock

Before knowing what you should include in your diet plan, it is important to rule out those unhealthy elements from your diet or at least reduce the intake. Take a look at the foods that trigger arthritis.

1. Red meat

High levels of omega 3 fatty acids in red meat increase inflammation and pain. A small amount of red meat can give you iron and protein but excess consumption will increase fats to unwanted levels make situations worse for you. One or two servings in a week of the same can benefit arthritis patients.

arthritis patients avoid these foods

Avoid over consumption of red meat
Photo Credit: istock

2. Fried food

Fatty and oily foods are enemies for an arthritis patient. Eating too much fried food can increase omega 3 fatty acids in your body, especially when vegetable oil is used for frying. Olive oil is a better option but heating it beyond the smoking point can spoil all the fatty acids in it. You can roast or shallow fry your food occasionally using minimal amount of oil.

arthritis patients avoid these foods

Avoid fried food
Photo Credit: istock

3. Sugary drinks

Sugary drinks can increase inflammation and blood acidity. So, the best drinks for you are herbal teas and diluted fruit juices. Be sure to avoid packed orange juice.

arthritis patients avoid these foods

Sugary drinks can cause inflammation
Photo Credit: istock

4. Nightshade family veggies

Some vegetables can increase inflammation in joints. Tomatoes, white potato and peppers can exasperate pain for some arthritis patients.

RELATED STORIES

'7 Foods That Trigger Arthritis'

'After Lungs, Polluted Air Targets Your Bones: Tips To Reduce Air Pollution'


Also read: Our Top 5 Home Remedies For Curing Arthritis

5. Wheat and dairy

This can happen when the patient is allergic to wheat or some dairy products. This is a natural cause of inflammation which can take place as a result of intolerances or when the immune system of a person's body reacts abnormally to a particular substance in their food. It can increase pain and inflammation in joints. arthritis patients avoid these foods

Wheat and dairy products may not suit you
Photo Credit: istock



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------