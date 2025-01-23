How Can High Uric Acid In The Body Affect Your Health?
Uric Acid Health Effects: Chronic high uric acid levels can damage tissues and organs, leading to long-term health risks, keep reading as we explain the negative health effects of it on the body.
Uric Acid Effects: High uric acid can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated.
Uric acid is a waste product formed in the body when it breaks down substances called purines, which are found in certain foods like red meat, seafood, and alcohol, as well as in body cells. Normally, uric acid is dissolved in the blood, filtered by the kidneys, and excreted through urine. However, when the body produces too much uric acid or the kidneys fail to eliminate enough of it, it can build up in the blood, a condition known as hyperuricemia. High uric acid can significantly affect your health. While it is commonly associated with gout—a type of arthritis—it can also lead to other complications such as kidney stones, cardiovascular problems, and metabolic disturbances. Chronic high uric acid levels can damage tissues and organs, leading to long-term health risks. Read on as we share a list of ways in which high uric acid can affect your health.
10 Ways high uric acid in the body affects your health
1. Gout
High uric acid levels cause the formation of urate crystals in joints, leading to gout. This condition is characterised by sudden and severe pain, redness, swelling, and inflammation, typically affecting the big toe. Repeated gout attacks can damage joints and surrounding tissues.
2. Kidney stones
Excess uric acid can crystallise in the kidneys, forming kidney stones. These stones cause intense pain in the lower back or abdomen, nausea, and difficulty urinating. If untreated, they can lead to kidney infections or damage.
3. Chronic kidney disease
Persistent hyperuricemia can impair kidney function by causing inflammation and damage to the kidney tissues. Over time, this increases the risk of chronic kidney disease, reducing the kidneys' ability to filter waste.
Also read: Nutritionist Recommends Three Wellness Habits For A Healthy Life
4. Hypertension
Elevated uric acid levels have been linked to high blood pressure. It is thought to damage blood vessels and reduce nitric oxide, a substance that helps blood vessels relax, contributing to hypertension.
5. Cardiovascular diseases
Hyperuricemia can lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular conditions like heart attacks and strokes. The buildup of uric acid can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, which damage the arteries and increase plaque buildup.
6. Type 2 diabetes
High uric acid levels can interfere with insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of insulin resistance and, eventually, Type 2 diabetes. This is because uric acid can promote inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which contribute to metabolic disturbances.
7. Joint damage
Chronic gout, caused by high uric acid, can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The continuous deposition of urate crystals causes erosion of cartilage and bone, leading to deformities and reduced mobility.
8. Metabolic syndrome
Hyperuricemia is closely linked with metabolic syndrome—a cluster of conditions including obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol levels. These conditions increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
9. Fatigue and weakness
Persistent high uric acid levels can cause chronic inflammation in the body, leading to generalised fatigue, muscle weakness, and reduced energy levels. This occurs due to the immune system's constant response to inflammation.
10. Skin issues
Uric acid crystals can sometimes accumulate in the skin, forming small, painful lumps called tophi, especially in chronic cases of gout. Tophi may burst, releasing a chalky material and causing discomfort or infection.
By managing uric acid levels through a balanced diet, hydration, regular exercise, and, if needed, medications, these health complications can often be prevented or minimised.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.