Home »  Living Healthy »  How Can High Uric Acid In The Body Affect Your Health?

How Can High Uric Acid In The Body Affect Your Health?

Uric Acid Health Effects: Chronic high uric acid levels can damage tissues and organs, leading to long-term health risks, keep reading as we explain the negative health effects of it on the body.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jan 23, 2025 06:32 IST
3-Min Read
How Can High Uric Acid In The Body Affect Your Health?

Uric Acid Effects: High uric acid can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated.

Uric acid is a waste product formed in the body when it breaks down substances called purines, which are found in certain foods like red meat, seafood, and alcohol, as well as in body cells. Normally, uric acid is dissolved in the blood, filtered by the kidneys, and excreted through urine. However, when the body produces too much uric acid or the kidneys fail to eliminate enough of it, it can build up in the blood, a condition known as hyperuricemia. High uric acid can significantly affect your health. While it is commonly associated with gout—a type of arthritis—it can also lead to other complications such as kidney stones, cardiovascular problems, and metabolic disturbances. Chronic high uric acid levels can damage tissues and organs, leading to long-term health risks. Read on as we share a list of ways in which high uric acid can affect your health.

10 Ways high uric acid in the body affects your health



RELATED STORIES
related

Nutritionist Highlights Benefits Of Leafy Green Spinach, Calls It A “Powerhouse”

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra shared some impressive benefits of spinach.

related

Ayurvedic Herbs To Help Control Uric Acid Levels

These Ayurvedic herbs can be beneficial for managing uric acid levels when incorporated into a balanced diet and lifestyle.

1. Gout



High uric acid levels cause the formation of urate crystals in joints, leading to gout. This condition is characterised by sudden and severe pain, redness, swelling, and inflammation, typically affecting the big toe. Repeated gout attacks can damage joints and surrounding tissues.

2. Kidney stones

Excess uric acid can crystallise in the kidneys, forming kidney stones. These stones cause intense pain in the lower back or abdomen, nausea, and difficulty urinating. If untreated, they can lead to kidney infections or damage.

3. Chronic kidney disease

Persistent hyperuricemia can impair kidney function by causing inflammation and damage to the kidney tissues. Over time, this increases the risk of chronic kidney disease, reducing the kidneys' ability to filter waste.

Also read: Nutritionist Recommends Three Wellness Habits For A Healthy Life

4. Hypertension

Elevated uric acid levels have been linked to high blood pressure. It is thought to damage blood vessels and reduce nitric oxide, a substance that helps blood vessels relax, contributing to hypertension.

5. Cardiovascular diseases

Hyperuricemia can lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular conditions like heart attacks and strokes. The buildup of uric acid can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, which damage the arteries and increase plaque buildup.

6. Type 2 diabetes

High uric acid levels can interfere with insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of insulin resistance and, eventually, Type 2 diabetes. This is because uric acid can promote inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which contribute to metabolic disturbances.

7. Joint damage

Chronic gout, caused by high uric acid, can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The continuous deposition of urate crystals causes erosion of cartilage and bone, leading to deformities and reduced mobility.

8. Metabolic syndrome

Hyperuricemia is closely linked with metabolic syndrome—a cluster of conditions including obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol levels. These conditions increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

9. Fatigue and weakness

Persistent high uric acid levels can cause chronic inflammation in the body, leading to generalised fatigue, muscle weakness, and reduced energy levels. This occurs due to the immune system's constant response to inflammation.

10. Skin issues

Uric acid crystals can sometimes accumulate in the skin, forming small, painful lumps called tophi, especially in chronic cases of gout. Tophi may burst, releasing a chalky material and causing discomfort or infection.

By managing uric acid levels through a balanced diet, hydration, regular exercise, and, if needed, medications, these health complications can often be prevented or minimised.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases