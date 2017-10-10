World Arthritis Day 2017: 7 Things No One Told You About Arthritis
World Arthritis Day 2017: Arthritis is a general term used to refer many diseases related to pain, stiffness, and swelling in joints and connective tissue. It can affect supporting structures such as muscles, tendons, ligaments and other parts of the body. Here are a few things you must know about Arthritis.
World Arthritis Day 2017: Here are 7 things you must know about arthritis
HIGHLIGHTS
- Arthritis: pain, stiffness, and swelling in joints and connective tissue
- Symptoms: stiffness, pain, swelling and limited range of motion
- Eating healthy food and doing exercise will help
Some common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis. Out of these osteoarthritis is the most common one. This World Arthritis Day, acquaint yourselves with the important facts about arthritis.
1. Arthritis is more than just joint pain
Arthritis is believed to be a medical condition about joint aches and pains. Other than severe damage to the joints, it can even affect your organs and skin. One of the common forms of inflammatory arthritis such as rheumatoid arthritis can affect internal organs.
2. It's a variety of diseases
Arthritis is not just one condition but more than a 100 different conditions. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis, which causes wear and tear of the cartilage.
3. Symptoms of arthritis can vary
You may experience symptoms different from another arthritis patient. The most common symptoms of arthritis are stiffness, pain, swelling and limited range of motion. Moreover, the symptoms may not be constant, can come and go, or worsen gradually.
4. Can cracking knuckles cause damage?
According to a study done at the Johns Hopkins Arthritis Center, cracking knuckles does not cause any damage.
5. What's the most common cause for Arthritis?
Arthritis is not all about genetics, though family history is a risk factor for arthritis. Wear and tear of the joints is the most common cause of arthritis.
6. Newborns can have arthritis too
Arthritis is seen as a disease of the elderly, though it is not always the case. Babies and young adults can have some types of arthritis.
7. Eat healthy food
Weight gain can lead to complications, which is also closely related to eating. Eat healthy food to control arthritis. Fish along with having a lot other health benefits, is also a rich source of Omega-3s acid which is believed to lessen the effect of Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Does exercise help?
Exercise reduces joint pain and stiffness and increases flexibility, muscle strength, and endurance. It also helps with weight reduction and contributes to an improved sense of well-being. Exercise is one part of a comprehensive arthritis treatment plan. Treatment plans may also include rest/relaxation, proper diet and medication.
Choosing the right exercise
Three types of exercise are best for people with arthritis:
- Range-of-motion exercises help maintain normal joint movement and relieve stiffness. This type of exercise helps maintain or increase flexibility.
- Strengthening exercises help keep or increase muscle strength. Strong muscles help support and protect affected joints.
- Aerobic or endurance exercises improve cardiovascular fitness, help control weight, and improve overall function. Weight control can be important to people who have arthritis because extra weight puts extra pressure on many joints.