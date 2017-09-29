Olive Oil Good For Healthy Heart, Longer Life, Say Experts
It is important to use the right kind of oils in your daily food so as to prevent the risk of high cholesterol and keep the heart young and healthy.
Jaee Khamkar, Dietician from Fortis Hospital Kalyan, says, "Olive oil is the key to better life, it lowers the levels of total blood cholesterol, LDL-cholesterol and Triglycerides. At the same time it does not alter the levels of HDL-Cholesterol as against other oils that raise them, which plays a protective role and prevents the formation of fatty patches, thus stimulating the elimination of the low-density Lipoproteins. The beneficial effect of olive oil consumption with regard to cardiovascular disease has been demonstrated in primary prevention, where it reduces the risk of developing heart disease".
Doctors believe that olive oil would be a great choice if it is used as a substitute for saturated fats, but not so if being used as an additive to your fat intake.
According to Senior Interventional Cardiologist at the Asian Heart Institute, Dr Nilesh Gautam "It contains monounsaturated fats more sue to which blockage of blood decrease. It is rich and contain good type of cholesterol more in comparison to bad type of cholesterol. It has a factor of keeping check on blood clot and so the tendency to form a blood clot is less. Additionally, there are few case study research which states that it helps to keep diseases like alzheimer, cancer, inflammation and swelling of stomach away."
So, this Heart Day, be sure to make wise choice of oil and other foods to keep your heart health intact.