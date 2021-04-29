ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  Are You On A Vegan Diet? Up Your Intake Of Zinc With These Food Sources

Are You On A Vegan Diet? Up Your Intake Of Zinc With These Food Sources

Vegan sources of zinc: Here are seven plant-based sources of zinc that you can incorporate into your diet to overcome zinc deficiency.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 29, 2021 01:28 IST
3-Min Read
Zinc helps ensure better immune function, metabolism and growth

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Zinc can help support the functioning of your immune system
  2. Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients including zinc
  3. Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens that contains zinc

As we find ourselves in the midst of a pandemic, it is important to keep our immunity system strong. However, we often tend to miss out on essential nutrients while on a diet, which can affect our well-being and health. One such micronutrient is zinc, which is responsible for the speedy healing of wounds, keeping inflammation at bay and ensuring the smooth functioning of immune cells. As we know, meat, eggs and dairy products are all excellent sources of zinc content. However, if you consume only vegan or plant-based food, here are some food sources of zinc you can bank on.

7 vegan foods which have an abundance of zinc

1. Watermelon seeds


Watermelon is popular for its hydrating qualities but not enough credit is given to its seeds. They have an ample amount of zinc content along with potassium and copper. You can have them after drying and frying them as a snack or even add them to your favourite salad.

2. Berries

Love berries? Then you can incorporate strawberries, raspberries or blueberries in your diet to counter zinc deficiency. Not only are they rich in zinc, but they are also high in fibre content and rich in antioxidants.

dqredjdo

Berries are loaded with antioxidants and zinc
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Spinach

Green vegetables are known for their excellent health benefits and good zinc content is one such benefit. Spinach should be incorporated into your daily diet as they help to replenish the zinc content in your body.

Also read: Zinc Deficiency May Cause High Blood Pressure; Have These Foods Rich In Zinc

4. Nuts

Nuts are always a good snacking option, whether you are on a special diet or not. Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and cashews are not just a good source of energy but also have ample zinc content too.

5. Potatoes

Regular potatoes as well as sweet potatoes have relatively more zinc content than most other vegetables. They are also rich in other nutrients such as fibre, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6.

Also read: Hair Care: What Is The Relation Between Zinc Deficiency And Hair Fall? Know The Best Food Sources Of Zinc

6. Chickpeas

A bowl of chickpeas a day can help with regulating the zinc supply to your body. In fact, you will find upto 1.53 mg of zinc per 100 gm of chickpeas.

jk1ko2b8

Chickpeas are well packed with protein and zinc
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Whole Grains

Meals prepared with wheat, rice, quinoa and oats have a decent amount of zinc. These grains can be incorporated into a variety of dishes based on your taste.

Also read: Zinc Deficiency: Signs And Symptoms You Must Watch Out For; Here's How You Can Fight This

Incorporate these foods in your daily diet to ensure that you don't have to deal with deficiency of zinc in your body.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

