Are You On A Vegan Diet? Up Your Intake Of Zinc With These Food Sources
Vegan sources of zinc: Here are seven plant-based sources of zinc that you can incorporate into your diet to overcome zinc deficiency.
Zinc helps ensure better immune function, metabolism and growth
As we find ourselves in the midst of a pandemic, it is important to keep our immunity system strong. However, we often tend to miss out on essential nutrients while on a diet, which can affect our well-being and health. One such micronutrient is zinc, which is responsible for the speedy healing of wounds, keeping inflammation at bay and ensuring the smooth functioning of immune cells. As we know, meat, eggs and dairy products are all excellent sources of zinc content. However, if you consume only vegan or plant-based food, here are some food sources of zinc you can bank on.
7 vegan foods which have an abundance of zinc
1. Watermelon seeds
Watermelon is popular for its hydrating qualities but not enough credit is given to its seeds. They have an ample amount of zinc content along with potassium and copper. You can have them after drying and frying them as a snack or even add them to your favourite salad.
2. Berries
Love berries? Then you can incorporate strawberries, raspberries or blueberries in your diet to counter zinc deficiency. Not only are they rich in zinc, but they are also high in fibre content and rich in antioxidants.
3. Spinach
Green vegetables are known for their excellent health benefits and good zinc content is one such benefit. Spinach should be incorporated into your daily diet as they help to replenish the zinc content in your body.
4. Nuts
Nuts are always a good snacking option, whether you are on a special diet or not. Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and cashews are not just a good source of energy but also have ample zinc content too.
5. Potatoes
Regular potatoes as well as sweet potatoes have relatively more zinc content than most other vegetables. They are also rich in other nutrients such as fibre, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6.
6. Chickpeas
A bowl of chickpeas a day can help with regulating the zinc supply to your body. In fact, you will find upto 1.53 mg of zinc per 100 gm of chickpeas.
7. Whole Grains
Meals prepared with wheat, rice, quinoa and oats have a decent amount of zinc. These grains can be incorporated into a variety of dishes based on your taste.
Incorporate these foods in your daily diet to ensure that you don't have to deal with deficiency of zinc in your body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
