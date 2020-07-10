Apple Cider Vinegar For Sore Throat: Is It An Effective Remedy? Know Ways To Use It Safely
Apple cider vinegar is use as a remedy for several conditions. It is also popular as a remedy for sore throat. But is it effective? Let's find out.
Sore throat can cause pain, irritation and discomfort
Sore throat is a common condition that affects almost everyone once in their lifetime. It causes a painful, dry and itchy sensation in the throat. Several home remedies are recommended to control the symptoms of sore throat. One of these remedies is apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar is also a popular remedy for multiple health issues. It is commonly used to prepare weight loss drinks. It also offers beauty benefits for your hair and skin both. Now, you might be wondering is it effective? How does it help? How to use it safely? Here are all the answers and find other details too about this famous remedy.
Apple cider vinegar for sore throat: Here's how it works
According to a study published in the journal, Natural Product Research in 2018, apple cider vinegar contains antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties. So, it can help may help in controlling sore throat caused by bacterial infections. However, there is a need for further examination to understand the effect and results.
Nutritionist Nidhi Dhawan explains, "Most of the sore throat problems resolve on their own, some may need attention especially if it is accompanied with other problems like high fever, recurrent throat pain, ear pain, or stomach problems. It is necessary to find the underlying cause of a sore throat which may be caused by viruses, bacteria or even an allergy."
"While there is no scientific data to support the fact that apple cider vinegar is always beneficial in treating sore throat. This home remedy may not be best suited for all. But antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar may help in controlling the condition. Further various studies have also claimed that it triggers an alkaline ambience in the body that helps in killing the virus and bacteria which require an acidic environment to survive."
How to consume apple cider vinegar safely?
Apple cider vinegar should not be consumed in concentrated form. It should be diluted before consumption. One to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar can be to a tall glass of warm water. It can also be mixed with green tea for consumption. Gargle with hot water is also an effective remedy for sore throat. You can mix one to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and some salt for gargle. These home remedies may act as sore throat reliever.
Be careful!
Ms. Dhawan further explains that one should be careful before consuming apple cider vinegar as the concentrated form may cause damage to the oesophagus lining and stomach leading. It can cause unwanted burning sensation doing more harm than good. People with pre-existing conditions like gastritis, frequent heartburns, GERD, acid reflux and peptic ulcers should completely refrain from using apple cider vinegar in any of the mildest forms. It is also known to damage the tooth enamel if used for a prolonged time.
(Dt. Nidhi Dhawan, HOD Nutrition & Dietician, Saroj Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
