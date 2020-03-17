Home Remedies For Sore Throat: Different Methods To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sore Throat
Apple cider vinegar can help you fight various health issues. You can consume this amazing drink to fight a sore throat. Sore throat is a common issue that you may experience in weather or during winter change.
Home remedies: Here are different ways to use apple cider vinegar for sore throat
HIGHLIGHTS
- You may experience sore throat during weather change
- There are various home remedies that can help you fight sore throat
- Apple cider vinegar can give some relief
Apple cider vinegar has gained huge popularity for the multiple health benefits it offers. It is popularly used for weight loss. Apple cider vinegar can help you fight various health issues. It is good for diabetics as it can help in controlling blood sugar levels. Apple cider vinegar is also loaded with beauty benefits. You might not know apple cider vinegar can also help you reduce the symptoms of sore throat as well. You can consume this amazing drink to fight a sore throat. Sore throat is a common issue that you may experience in winters or during weather change. Here's the method to use apple cider vinegar to fight this health issue.
Home remedies for sore throat: Learn the method to use apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar contains several properties that can help you fight sore throat. It may not work as effective as medicine but according to studies, it can help fight symptoms. Here are some ways to use apple cider vinegar for sore throat.
1. Take a mug of warm water and ass one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to it. After mixing properly add 2 tablespoons of honey to it. Drink this mixture once a day. It may help you fight cough as well.
2. You can simply mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to a tall glass of warm water and drink it once a day.
3. Apple cider vinegar can be mixed with cinnamon and other kitchen ingredients to prepare a powerful mixture to fight sore throat. In a cup of warm water, add one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, one tablespoon cinnamon, one tablespoon honey and one tablespoon lemon. You can drink this as a tea or gargle with this mixture.
4. Saltwater is a popular home remedy for sore throat. You can mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in saltwater for gargle. Make sure that the water is warm.
Never drink apple cider vinegar straight. Always dilute it by adding water to it. If you experience severe symptoms of sore throat and other issues, seek medical help immediately.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
