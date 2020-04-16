Amla: 3 Interesting Ways To Include This Powerhouse Of Vitamin C In Your Diet
Amla benefits: From healthy skin and hair to a strong immunity, there are many ways eating amla regularly can help you. If the bitter taste of the fruit bothers you, then here are some interesting ways you can include it in your diet.
Vitamin C in amla can improve iron assimilation in the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Amla can boost immunity and improve body's ability to fight infections
- It can help you have healthy skin and hair
- Amla can be included in weight loss diet as well
A strong immunity is an essential prerequisite for preventing fever and infections. Amla or the Indian gooseberry is a powerhouse of essential nutrients, especially Vitamin C. Including amla in your diet can improve your body's ability to fight infections. For therapeutic and medicinal reasons, people have been eating this fruit to stay strong and healthy during the harsh winter months. Eating it regularly can prevent cough, cold and flu and may even quicken recovery. For those seeking weight loss, amla can be beneficial for burning fat and sporting a similar waist.
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that regular intake of amla can prevent sluggishness that makes you miss workouts. Now isn't that of utmost importance right now? The only downside of amla is that it has a bitter taste, and not everyone can develop a taste for it. There ought to be interesting ways to include amla in your diet.
Nmami Agarwal lists the following interesting ways of including amla in your diet
"Apart from Vitamin C, amla is also rich in iron, calcium and several other minerals. All of these are good reasons to include amla in your daily diet," says Agarwal.
1. You can have it in the form of shots: Grind a few amlas to prepare amla shots. Add rock salt or any other flavouring spice to improve taste.
2. You can have it raw: If you have the courage for it, you can have a raw amla every day.
3. Add it to vegetable juice: You can add 1 amla in vegetable juice and drink it daily.
Other health benefits of including amla in your diet
- Immunity-boosting benefits of amla can help in speedy healing of wounds.
- Vitamin C is required for iron assimilation in the body. So if you are fighting with anaemia or iron deficiency, then Vitami C in amla can be beneficial for you.
- Better iron assimilation can be beneficial for girls who experience PMS and period pain.
- Amla contains Vitamin B1 and B2. It can be helpful if you have heavy flow on second day of the period.
- For a glowing skin and healthy hair, amla is the fruit for you.
In these testing times when the world is struggling to end coronavirus outbreak, it is our responsibility to not just stay at home, but do everything possible to take care of our health and boost immunity. When something as simple as eating an amla can help you say strong, then why not do it?
Stay home and stay safe everyone!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
