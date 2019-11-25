Amla For Weight Loss: Reasons Why The Indian Gooseberry Must Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet
Amla benefits: The Indian gooseberry is a Vitamin C-rich fruit which can help weight loss, speed up metabolism and help in burning belly fat. Read here to know other health benefits of including amla in your daily diet.
Amla benefits including stimulating hair growth and reducing hair fall
Amla or Indian gooseberry has been popular for many years in Ayurveda and otherwise. You can eat it raw or make a murabba out of it or consume it in the form a juice. Amla has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. Some well-known benefits of amla include reducing bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels, without affecting good cholesterol levels. Apart from this, amla has been famous for its haircare benefits. Applying amla on hair can stimulate hair growth, reduce hair loss, strengthen scalp and hair and much more. In this article, however, we are going to talk about weight loss benefits of amla.
Amla benefits for weight loss
1. Amla is a rich source of Vitamin C, antioxidants and polyphenols. It can help in cutting the very stubborn belly fat. Vitamin C in amla not only helps in fighting off toxins from the body, it also helps in reducing inflammation and boosting metabolism. A healthy working metabolism is an essential prerequisite for weight loss and belly fat loss.
2. Amla is rich in fibre. Fibre is an essential weight loss nutrient which can fill you up quickly and keep you full for longer. Eating fibre-rich foods can prevent and treat constipation.
3. Amla also contains hypolipidaemic properties, which can help in reducing symptoms of fatty liver and preventing obesity.
4. Symptoms of diabetes associated with weight gain can also be tackled by including amla in your diet.
5. You can bank on benefits of amla if you want a body detox. It can help you get rid of bloating and water retention.
How to use amla for weight loss?
For those seeking weight loss, you can start your day with amla water or juice. Mix 2-3 tbsp of amla powder in water and have it in the morning on an empty stomach. It will detox your body, improve digestion, aid fat loss, speed up metabolism and help you lose weight in a healthy way.
Just be careful if you have a sensitive stomach or if your stomach gets upset easily. Amla is slightly acidic and might not suit you. To use amla for weight loss, it is best to consult an expert beforehand.
Health benefits of amla
Not just weight loss, but amla can provide you with an array of health benefits. Following are the health benefits of amla you can bank on
- Amla can help in improving eyesight. Daily consumption of carotene in amla can improve eye health. It can reduce reduce itching, redness in eyes and watering of eyes.
- Amla can help in building a strong immunity because of Vitamin C content in it.
- Hair benefits of amla include reducing dandruff, strengthening hair follicles, improving blood circulation in scalp, stimulating hair growth and conditioning your hair naturally.
- Vitamin C in amla can offer anti-ageing benefits on the skin.
- Amla is also a rich source of iron, calcium and phosphorus.
- Benefits of amla on skin include reducing blemishes and skin pigmentation.
- Amla supports liver function and can flush out toxins from the body.
All in all, amla is one of the healthiest fruits in existence and it must be a part of your daily diet.
